Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen not playing Game 5 against the Orlando Magic because of bruised rib

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is not playing in Tuesday night’s pivotal Game 5 against the Orlando…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is not playing in Tuesday night’s pivotal Game 5 against the Orlando Magic because of a bruised rib.

Allen, who has arguably been the Cavs’ best player to this point in a deadlocked Eastern Conference series, took an elbow in the ribs during the second half of Saturday’s 23-point loss in Game 4 at Orlando.

He’s officially listed as active, but will not dress.

Allen’s averaging 17.0 points and 13.8 rebounds and shooting a league-best 67.6% from the field in the playoffs. He had a team-high 21 points and nine rebounds in Cleveland’s 112-89 loss in Game 4 as the Magic tied the series 2-2.

With Allen unavailable, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff is going with a smaller lineup and starting Isaac Okoro.

Cleveland needs as much muscle as it can get against the bigger and more physical Magic, who dominated the Cavs on the boards in winning Games 3 and 4 by a combined 61 points.

Allen was widely criticized following Cleveland’s first-round exit to the New York Knicks last year. The affable Allen made headlines by saying the “lights were too bright” for him and his teammates.

But he’s been solid all season for the Cavs, who endured numerous injuries but stayed among the East’s top teams.

“He’s been the guy who when we’re at our best, is having a quiet impact,” Bickerstaff said before Game 4. “A lot of times people don’t call out his number, they don’t talk about his defensive abilities, but he’s the kind of the quiet glue that helps us all be better, and he’s got that type of presence on both ends of the floor.”

Allen grabbed 20 rebounds in Game 2.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.