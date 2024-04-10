Cardinals and Phillies meet, winner secures 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (5-6, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-6, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Philadelphia Phillies (5-6, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-6, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Cardinals: Lance Lynn (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -133, Cardinals +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

St. Louis has a 6-6 record overall and a 3-2 record in home games. The Cardinals have a 2-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 3-2 record in road games and a 5-6 record overall. The Phillies have a 4-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has a .250 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has four doubles and a home run. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Marsh has three home runs and six RBI while hitting .344 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 13-for-40 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Phillies: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hand), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

