Braves and Mets meet in series rubber match

New York Mets (4-7) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-3)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (0-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Braves: Allan Winans (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -169, Mets +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Atlanta went 104-58 overall and 52-29 in home games a season ago. The Braves averaged 3.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.9 home runs.

New York is 3-2 on the road and 4-7 overall. The Mets have a 1-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has six doubles, three home runs and nine RBI for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 14-for-44 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has a double, two home runs and eight RBI for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 9-for-43 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .306 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Mets: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.