Live Radio
Home » Sports » Belgian cyclist Wout van…

Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert to miss Giro d’Italia because of injuries sustained in crash

The Associated Press

April 11, 2024, 11:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert will miss the Giro d’Italia after suffering multiple fractures during the Dwars door Vlaanderen race last month.

Van Aert crashed at high speed, suffering a broken sternum, broken collarbone and broken ribs.

In a video published by the Visma-Lease a Bike team on Thursday, Van Aert said he cannot train at the moment and has had to pull out of the Giro.

“My ribs are still a limiting factor,” he said.

Christophe Laporte will replace Van Aert in the Giro, which takes place May 4-26.

Van Aert is widely considered one of the world’s best and most versatile riders. The three-time cyclocross world champion is also the winner of 10 stages and the points classification at the Tour de France. He’s also won major races such as the Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianchi, Gent-Wevelgem and Amstel Gold Race.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up