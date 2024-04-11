Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert to miss Giro d’Italia because of injuries sustained in crash

Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert will miss the Giro d’Italia after suffering multiple fractures during the Dwars door Vlaanderen race…

Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert will miss the Giro d’Italia after suffering multiple fractures during the Dwars door Vlaanderen race last month.

Van Aert crashed at high speed, suffering a broken sternum, broken collarbone and broken ribs.

In a video published by the Visma-Lease a Bike team on Thursday, Van Aert said he cannot train at the moment and has had to pull out of the Giro.

“My ribs are still a limiting factor,” he said.

Christophe Laporte will replace Van Aert in the Giro, which takes place May 4-26.

Van Aert is widely considered one of the world’s best and most versatile riders. The three-time cyclocross world champion is also the winner of 10 stages and the points classification at the Tour de France. He’s also won major races such as the Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianchi, Gent-Wevelgem and Amstel Gold Race.

