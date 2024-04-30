All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|New York
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Boston
|16
|13
|.552
|2½
|Toronto
|15
|15
|.500
|4
|Tampa Bay
|14
|16
|.467
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|Detroit
|16
|12
|.571
|3
|Kansas City
|17
|13
|.567
|3
|Minnesota
|15
|13
|.536
|4
|Chicago
|6
|23
|.207
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Texas
|15
|14
|.517
|1
|Oakland
|13
|17
|.433
|3½
|Los Angeles
|11
|18
|.379
|5
|Houston
|9
|19
|.321
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Philadelphia
|19
|11
|.633
|1½
|New York
|14
|14
|.500
|5½
|Washington
|14
|14
|.500
|5½
|Miami
|6
|24
|.200
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Milwaukee
|17
|11
|.607
|½
|Cincinnati
|16
|13
|.552
|2
|Pittsburgh
|14
|16
|.467
|4½
|St. Louis
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|San Francisco
|14
|15
|.483
|4
|San Diego
|14
|18
|.438
|5½
|Arizona
|13
|17
|.433
|5½
|Colorado
|7
|21
|.250
|10½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Kansas City 1
Toronto 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 7, Baltimore 6
Atlanta 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Texas 4, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 5
Houston 8, Colorado 2
Arizona 3, Seattle 2
Minnesota 11, L.A. Angels 5
Boston 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5
Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 1
Seattle 2, Atlanta 1
L.A. Angels 6, Philadelphia 5
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis (Gibson 2-2) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-1), 3:40 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-2), 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 1-2) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Ragans 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 4-1), 7:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 3-1) at Boston (Criswell 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-3), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Alexander 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-2) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 1-2) at Houston (Brown 0-4), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Turnbull 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-3), 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta (López 2-0) at Seattle (Castillo 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-2) at Oakland (Wood 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Atlanta 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 2, 11 innings
Washington 12, Miami 9
Texas 4, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 5
Houston 8, Colorado 2
San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 2
Arizona 3, Seattle 2
Philadelphia 8, San Diego 6
Boston 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Monday’s Games
Washington 7, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0
Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 5, San Diego 2
Seattle 2, Atlanta 1
L.A. Angels 6, Philadelphia 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis (Gibson 2-2) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-1), 3:40 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Miami (Sanchez 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 1-2) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 3-1) at Boston (Criswell 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Alexander 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-2) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Turnbull 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-3), 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta (López 2-0) at Seattle (Castillo 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 0-1) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Knack 1-1) at Arizona (Montgomery 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-2) at Oakland (Wood 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
