All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 18 10 .643 — New York 19 11 .633 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 18 10 .643 — New York 19 11 .633 — Boston 16 13 .552 2½ Toronto 15 15 .500 4 Tampa Bay 14 16 .467 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 19 9 .679 — Detroit 16 12 .571 3 Kansas City 17 13 .567 3 Minnesota 15 13 .536 4 Chicago 6 23 .207 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 16 13 .552 — Texas 15 14 .517 1 Oakland 13 17 .433 3½ Los Angeles 11 18 .379 5 Houston 9 19 .321 6½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 19 8 .704 — Philadelphia 19 11 .633 1½ New York 14 14 .500 5½ Washington 14 14 .500 5½ Miami 6 24 .200 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 18 11 .621 — Milwaukee 17 11 .607 ½ Cincinnati 16 13 .552 2 Pittsburgh 14 16 .467 4½ St. Louis 13 15 .464 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 19 12 .613 — San Francisco 14 15 .483 4 San Diego 14 18 .438 5½ Arizona 13 17 .433 5½ Colorado 7 21 .250 10½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Kansas City 1

Toronto 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 7, Baltimore 6

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Texas 4, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 5

Houston 8, Colorado 2

Arizona 3, Seattle 2

Minnesota 11, L.A. Angels 5

Boston 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 2, Atlanta 1

L.A. Angels 6, Philadelphia 5

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Gibson 2-2) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-1), 3:40 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-2) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Ragans 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 4-1), 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 3-1) at Boston (Criswell 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Alexander 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-2) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 1-2) at Houston (Brown 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Turnbull 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-3), 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta (López 2-0) at Seattle (Castillo 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-2) at Oakland (Wood 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 2, 11 innings

Washington 12, Miami 9

Texas 4, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 5

Houston 8, Colorado 2

San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona 3, Seattle 2

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 6

Boston 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Monday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 5, San Diego 2

Seattle 2, Atlanta 1

L.A. Angels 6, Philadelphia 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Gibson 2-2) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-1), 3:40 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Miami (Sanchez 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-2) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 3-1) at Boston (Criswell 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Alexander 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-2) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Turnbull 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-3), 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta (López 2-0) at Seattle (Castillo 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 0-1) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Knack 1-1) at Arizona (Montgomery 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-2) at Oakland (Wood 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

