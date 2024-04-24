All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 16 8 .667 — Baltimore 15 8 .652 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 16 8 .667 — Baltimore 15 8 .652 ½ Boston 13 11 .542 3 Toronto 13 11 .542 3 Tampa Bay 12 13 .480 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 17 6 .739 — Detroit 14 10 .583 3½ Kansas City 14 10 .583 3½ Minnesota 9 13 .409 7½ Chicago 3 20 .130 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 12 11 .522 — Texas 12 12 .500 ½ Los Angeles 10 14 .417 2½ Oakland 9 15 .375 3½ Houston 7 17 .292 5½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 16 6 .727 — Philadelphia 15 9 .625 2 New York 12 11 .522 4½ Washington 10 12 .455 6 Miami 6 19 .240 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 14 8 .636 — Chicago 14 9 .609 ½ Cincinnati 13 10 .565 1½ Pittsburgh 13 11 .542 2 St. Louis 10 14 .417 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 11 .560 — San Diego 13 13 .500 1½ Arizona 12 13 .480 2 San Francisco 12 13 .480 2 Colorado 6 18 .250 7½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Oakland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 5, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Boston 1

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3

Kansas City 3, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Seattle 4, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 4

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Kremer 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Criswell 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-1), 6:50 p.m.

Oakland (Boyle 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Rodríguez 0-0) at Kansas City (Marsh 3-0), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-1) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 3, Miami 0

St. Louis 5, Arizona 3

San Diego 3, Colorado 1

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Houston 2

Arizona 14, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, San Diego 4

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Montgomery 1-0) at St. Louis (Gibson 1-2), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Wilson 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Fleming 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Turnbull 2-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Knack 0-1) at Washington (Irvin 1-1), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 0-1) at Atlanta (López 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 0-2) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

