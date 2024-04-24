All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Baltimore
|15
|8
|.652
|½
|Boston
|13
|11
|.542
|3
|Toronto
|13
|11
|.542
|3
|Tampa Bay
|12
|13
|.480
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Detroit
|14
|10
|.583
|3½
|Kansas City
|14
|10
|.583
|3½
|Minnesota
|9
|13
|.409
|7½
|Chicago
|3
|20
|.130
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|Texas
|12
|12
|.500
|½
|Los Angeles
|10
|14
|.417
|2½
|Oakland
|9
|15
|.375
|3½
|Houston
|7
|17
|.292
|5½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Philadelphia
|15
|9
|.625
|2
|New York
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|Washington
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|Miami
|6
|19
|.240
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Chicago
|14
|9
|.609
|½
|Cincinnati
|13
|10
|.565
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|St. Louis
|10
|14
|.417
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|San Diego
|13
|13
|.500
|1½
|Arizona
|12
|13
|.480
|2
|San Francisco
|12
|13
|.480
|2
|Colorado
|6
|18
|.250
|7½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Oakland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Toronto 5, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Boston 1
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3
Kansas City 3, Toronto 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Houston 2
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Seattle 4, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 4
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Kremer 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-2), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Criswell 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-1), 6:50 p.m.
Oakland (Boyle 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Rodríguez 0-0) at Kansas City (Marsh 3-0), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 3-1) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 3, Miami 0
St. Louis 5, Arizona 3
San Diego 3, Colorado 1
San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1
Atlanta 5, Miami 0
Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Houston 2
Arizona 14, St. Louis 1
Colorado 7, San Diego 4
San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Montgomery 1-0) at St. Louis (Gibson 1-2), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 3:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Wilson 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Fleming 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Turnbull 2-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Knack 0-1) at Washington (Irvin 1-1), 6:45 p.m.
Miami (Sánchez 0-1) at Atlanta (López 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 0-2) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
