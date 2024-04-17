All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 13 6 .684 — Baltimore 12 6 .667 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 13 6 .684 — Baltimore 12 6 .667 ½ Boston 10 9 .526 3 Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 3 Toronto 10 9 .526 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 12 6 .667 — Kansas City 12 7 .632 ½ Detroit 10 8 .556 2 Minnesota 6 11 .353 5½ Chicago 3 15 .167 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 10 9 .526 — Los Angeles 9 9 .500 ½ Seattle 9 10 .474 1 Oakland 8 11 .421 2 Houston 6 14 .300 4½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 12 5 .706 — Philadelphia 11 8 .579 2 New York 10 8 .556 2½ Washington 8 10 .444 4½ Miami 4 15 .211 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 11 6 .647 — Chicago 11 7 .611 ½ Pittsburgh 11 8 .579 1 Cincinnati 9 9 .500 2½ St. Louis 9 10 .474 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 12 9 .571 — San Diego 11 10 .524 1 Arizona 9 10 .474 2 San Francisco 8 11 .421 3 Colorado 4 15 .211 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Texas 2

Baltimore 11, Minnesota 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 6, 13 innings

Cleveland 10, Boston 7, 11 innings

Atlanta 6, Houston 2

St. Louis 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 3, Cincinnati 1

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Minnesota 2

Texas 5, Detroit 4

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Oakland 6, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 4

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 1, 2nd game

Boston 2, Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 4

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 0-0) at Detroit (Maeda 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 0-1) at Boston (Criswell 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Colorado 0

Miami 6, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 6, Milwaukee 3

Atlanta 6, Houston 2

St. Louis 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 3, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 2

Arizona 12, Chicago Cubs 11, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Miami 1

Milwaukee 1, San Diego 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Washington 2, L.A. Dodgers 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 3

Oakland 6, St. Louis 3

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 6

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Puk 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

