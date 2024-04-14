All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Baltimore
|8
|6
|.571
|3½
|Boston
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Tampa Bay
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Toronto
|7
|8
|.467
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|9
|5
|.643
|½
|Detroit
|8
|6
|.571
|1½
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Chicago
|2
|12
|.143
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Los Angeles
|7
|7
|.500
|½
|Oakland
|6
|9
|.400
|2
|Seattle
|6
|9
|.400
|2
|Houston
|5
|11
|.313
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|New York
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Washington
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Miami
|3
|12
|.200
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Pittsburgh
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Cincinnati
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|St. Louis
|7
|8
|.467
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|San Diego
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Arizona
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|San Francisco
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Colorado
|4
|11
|.267
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1
Detroit 8, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 7, Boston 0
Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 1
Colorado 12, Toronto 4
Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 12, Houston 8
Seattle 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Oakland 2, Washington 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2, 1st game
Minnesota 11, Detroit 5, 12 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 11, N.Y. Mets 7
Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Toronto 5, Colorado 3
San Francisco 11, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 7, L.A. Angels 2
Washington 3, Oakland 1
Houston 9, Texas 2
Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 5
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 2, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 4, Seattle 1
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0) at Boston (Bello 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 2-0) at Baltimore (Burnes 2-0), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Toronto (Berríos 2-0), 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 2-0), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Snell 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 1-0) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 2-0) at Oakland (Wood 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Boston, 11:10 a.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Kansas City 1
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 8, Miami 1
Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 1
Colorado 12, Toronto 4
Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Oakland 2, Washington 1, 10 innings
St. Louis 9, Arizona 6
San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 11, N.Y. Mets 7
Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Toronto 5, Colorado 3
Miami 5, Atlanta 1
San Francisco 11, Tampa Bay 2
Washington 3, Oakland 1
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 5
Arizona 4, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Seattle 1
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee (Rea 2-0) at Baltimore (Burnes 2-0), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-2), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Toronto (Berríos 2-0), 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-2), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Snell 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 2-0) at Oakland (Wood 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
