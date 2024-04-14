Live Radio
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 14, 2024, 2:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 12 3 .800
Baltimore 8 6 .571
Boston 8 7 .533 4
Tampa Bay 8 7 .533 4
Toronto 7 8 .467 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 10 5 .667
Cleveland 9 5 .643 ½
Detroit 8 6 .571
Minnesota 6 7 .462 3
Chicago 2 12 .143

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 8 7 .533
Los Angeles 7 7 .500 ½
Oakland 6 9 .400 2
Seattle 6 9 .400 2
Houston 5 11 .313

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 8 5 .615
Philadelphia 8 7 .533 1
New York 6 8 .429
Washington 6 8 .429
Miami 3 12 .200 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 10 3 .769
Pittsburgh 10 5 .667 1
Chicago 8 6 .571
Cincinnati 8 6 .571
St. Louis 7 8 .467 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 6 .647
San Diego 8 9 .471 3
Arizona 7 8 .467 3
San Francisco 6 9 .400 4
Colorado 4 11 .267 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1

Detroit 8, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 7, Boston 0

Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 1

Colorado 12, Toronto 4

Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 12, Houston 8

Seattle 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Oakland 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2, 1st game

Minnesota 11, Detroit 5, 12 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 11, N.Y. Mets 7

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 5, Colorado 3

San Francisco 11, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 7, L.A. Angels 2

Washington 3, Oakland 1

Houston 9, Texas 2

Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 5

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 2, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 4, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0) at Boston (Bello 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 2-0) at Baltimore (Burnes 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Toronto (Berríos 2-0), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 2-0), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-0) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-0) at Oakland (Wood 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Kansas City 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 8, Miami 1

Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 1

Colorado 12, Toronto 4

Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Oakland 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 9, Arizona 6

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 11, N.Y. Mets 7

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 5, Colorado 3

Miami 5, Atlanta 1

San Francisco 11, Tampa Bay 2

Washington 3, Oakland 1

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 5

Arizona 4, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (Rea 2-0) at Baltimore (Burnes 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Toronto (Berríos 2-0), 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-0) at Oakland (Wood 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up