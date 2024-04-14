All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 12 3 .800 — Baltimore 8 6 .571 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 12 3 .800 — Baltimore 8 6 .571 3½ Boston 8 7 .533 4 Tampa Bay 8 7 .533 4 Toronto 7 8 .467 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 10 5 .667 — Cleveland 9 5 .643 ½ Detroit 8 6 .571 1½ Minnesota 6 7 .462 3 Chicago 2 12 .143 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 8 7 .533 — Los Angeles 7 7 .500 ½ Oakland 6 9 .400 2 Seattle 6 9 .400 2 Houston 5 11 .313 3½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 8 5 .615 — Philadelphia 8 7 .533 1 New York 6 8 .429 2½ Washington 6 8 .429 2½ Miami 3 12 .200 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 10 3 .769 — Pittsburgh 10 5 .667 1 Chicago 8 6 .571 2½ Cincinnati 8 6 .571 2½ St. Louis 7 8 .467 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 11 6 .647 — San Diego 8 9 .471 3 Arizona 7 8 .467 3 San Francisco 6 9 .400 4 Colorado 4 11 .267 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1

Detroit 8, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 7, Boston 0

Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 1

Colorado 12, Toronto 4

Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 12, Houston 8

Seattle 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Oakland 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2, 1st game

Minnesota 11, Detroit 5, 12 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 11, N.Y. Mets 7

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 5, Colorado 3

San Francisco 11, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 7, L.A. Angels 2

Washington 3, Oakland 1

Houston 9, Texas 2

Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 5

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 2, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 4, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0) at Boston (Bello 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 2-0) at Baltimore (Burnes 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Toronto (Berríos 2-0), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 2-0), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-0) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-0) at Oakland (Wood 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Kansas City 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 8, Miami 1

Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 1

Colorado 12, Toronto 4

Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Oakland 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 9, Arizona 6

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 11, N.Y. Mets 7

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 5, Colorado 3

Miami 5, Atlanta 1

San Francisco 11, Tampa Bay 2

Washington 3, Oakland 1

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 5

Arizona 4, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (Rea 2-0) at Baltimore (Burnes 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Toronto (Berríos 2-0), 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-0) at Oakland (Wood 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

