All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Boston
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Baltimore
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Cleveland
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Chicago
|1
|5
|.167
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Texas
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Houston
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|Oakland
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|New York
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
|Miami
|0
|8
|.000
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Milwaukee
|4
|1
|.800
|1
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|St. Louis
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Arizona
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|San Diego
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|San Francisco
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Colorado
|1
|6
|.143
|5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 4, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 4, Kansas City 3
L.A. Angels 10, Miami 2
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 3
Boston 1, Oakland 0
Cleveland 8, Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings
Houston 8, Toronto 0
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 2, Detroit 1, 2nd game
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 10, Chicago White Sox 1
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Jones 1-0), 4:12 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 0-0) at Texas (Bradford 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 10, Miami 2
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 3
Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings
San Diego 3, St. Louis 2
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado 8
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 4
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 2, Detroit 1, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 4
St. Louis 8, Miami 5
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Jones 1-0), 4:12 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 0-1) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-0), 4:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 6:45 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 0-1) at Atlanta (Strider 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
