All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 6 1 .857 — Boston 5 2 .714 1 Baltimore 4 2 .667 1½ Tampa Bay 3 4 .429 3 Toronto 3 4 .429 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 5 1 .833 — Cleveland 6 2 .750 — Minnesota 3 3 .500 2 Kansas City 3 4 .429 2½ Chicago 1 5 .167 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 4 2 .667 — Texas 4 2 .667 — Seattle 3 4 .429 1½ Houston 2 5 .286 2½ Oakland 1 6 .143 3½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 3 2 .600 — Philadelphia 2 4 .333 1½ Washington 2 4 .333 1½ New York 1 5 .167 2½ Miami 0 8 .000 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 6 1 .857 — Milwaukee 4 1 .800 1 Chicago 4 2 .667 1½ Cincinnati 4 2 .667 1½ St. Louis 4 4 .500 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 7 2 .778 — Arizona 4 3 .571 2 San Diego 4 5 .444 3 San Francisco 2 5 .286 4 Colorado 1 6 .143 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels 10, Miami 2

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 3

Boston 1, Oakland 0

Cleveland 8, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

Houston 8, Toronto 0

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 2, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Jones 1-0), 4:12 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 0-0) at Texas (Bradford 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 10, Miami 2

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 3

Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

San Diego 3, St. Louis 2

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 4

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 2, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 4

St. Louis 8, Miami 5

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Jones 1-0), 4:12 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 0-1) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-0), 4:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 0-1) at Atlanta (Strider 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

