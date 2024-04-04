Live Radio
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 4, 2024, 10:17 PM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 6 1 .857
Boston 5 2 .714 1
Baltimore 4 2 .667
Tampa Bay 3 4 .429 3
Toronto 3 4 .429 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Detroit 5 1 .833
Cleveland 6 2 .750
Minnesota 3 3 .500 2
Kansas City 3 4 .429
Chicago 1 5 .167 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 2 .667
Texas 4 2 .667
Seattle 3 4 .429
Houston 2 5 .286
Oakland 1 6 .143

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 3 2 .600
Philadelphia 2 4 .333
Washington 2 4 .333
New York 1 5 .167
Miami 0 8 .000

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 6 1 .857
Milwaukee 4 1 .800 1
Chicago 4 2 .667
Cincinnati 4 2 .667
St. Louis 4 4 .500

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 2 .778
Arizona 4 3 .571 2
San Diego 4 5 .444 3
San Francisco 2 5 .286 4
Colorado 1 6 .143 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels 10, Miami 2

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 3

Boston 1, Oakland 0

Cleveland 8, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

Houston 8, Toronto 0

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 2, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Jones 1-0), 4:12 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 0-0) at Texas (Bradford 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 10, Miami 2

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 3

Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

San Diego 3, St. Louis 2

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 4

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 2, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 4

St. Louis 8, Miami 5

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Jones 1-0), 4:12 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 0-1) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-0), 4:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 0-1) at Atlanta (Strider 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

