2024 NBA Sixth Man Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the NBA Sixth Man award by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total Naz Reid, Minnesota 45 39 10 352 Malik Monk, Sacramento 43 39 10 342 Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee 5 10 26 81 Norman Powell, LA Clippers 2 7 34 65 Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta 4 3 11 40 Jose Alvarado, New Orleasn 0 1 0 3 Russell Westbrook, LA Clippers 0 0 2 2 T.J. McConnell, Indiana 0 0 2 2 Jonathan Isaac, Orlando 0 0 1 1 Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami 0 0 1 1 Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas 0 0 1 1 Bojan Bogdanovic, New York 0 0 1 1

