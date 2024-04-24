Live Radio
2024 NBA Sixth Man Voting

The Associated Press

April 24, 2024, 7:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the NBA Sixth Man award by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Naz Reid, Minnesota 45 39 10 352
Malik Monk, Sacramento 43 39 10 342
Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee 5 10 26 81
Norman Powell, LA Clippers 2 7 34 65
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta 4 3 11 40
Jose Alvarado, New Orleasn 0 1 0 3
Russell Westbrook, LA Clippers 0 0 2 2
T.J. McConnell, Indiana 0 0 2 2
Jonathan Isaac, Orlando 0 0 1 1
Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami 0 0 1 1
Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas 0 0 1 1
Bojan Bogdanovic, New York 0 0 1 1

