2024 NBA Sixth Man Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the NBA Sixth Man award by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Naz Reid, Minnesota
|45
|39
|10
|352
|Malik Monk, Sacramento
|43
|39
|10
|342
|Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee
|5
|10
|26
|81
|Norman Powell, LA Clippers
|2
|7
|34
|65
|Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta
|4
|3
|11
|40
|Jose Alvarado, New Orleasn
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Russell Westbrook, LA Clippers
|0
|0
|2
|2
|T.J. McConnell, Indiana
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Jonathan Isaac, Orlando
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bojan Bogdanovic, New York
|0
|0
|1
|1
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.