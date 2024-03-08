Stuttgart celebrate coach’s commitment with win over Union Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — The good news just kept coming for Stuttgart on Friday. Hours after coach Sebastian Hoeness extended his…

Hours after coach Sebastian Hoeness extended his contract until 2027, his team beat Union Berlin 2-0 to move to within one point of second-placed Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

In-form striker Serhou Guirassy got the opener after 19 minutes when he took a nice pass from Atakan Karazor and rifled home.

Chris Führich made it 2-0 20 minutes into the second period when he drifted in from the left and let loose with an unstoppable strike.

To compound Berlin’s misery, András Schäfer was sent off four minutes later for a bad challenge on Josha Vagnoman.

Guirassy’s goal was his 21st of the season and made him only the third Stuttgart player in history to score that many in a Bundesliga.

This term, only Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane with 27 has scored more.

Stuttgart has taken 19 points from its last 21 and is a point behind Bayern, and 11 behind runaway leader Bayer Leverkusen.

Hoeness, the 41-year-old nephew of former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness, signed a contract extension that will keep him at MHP Arena until June 2027.

Hoeness saved Stuttgart from the drop last year and has worked wonders this term.

His current deal was due to expire in 2025 and his name was linked with the upcoming vacancy at Bayern, where he was a reserve coach.

