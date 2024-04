Sports on TV for Sunday, Mar. 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Mar. 31 AUTO RACING 5 p.m. CBSSN — FIM Women’s…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Mar. 31

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain

7 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 12, St. Louis (Taped)

BOWLING

1:30 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The USBC Masters Finals, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

BTN — Maryland at Michigan

2 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Purdue, Elite Eight, Detroit

5 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: NC State vs. Duke, Elite Eight, Dallas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. South Carolina, Elite Eight, Albany, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: NC State vs. Texas, Elite Eight, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Quinnipiac vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, Providence, R.I.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, St. Louis

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Southern Cal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Georgia

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Texas Children’s Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club – Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Texas Children’s Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ford Championship, Final Round, Seville Golf and Country Club, Gilbert, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Boston at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Denver

7 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Anaheim at Vancouver

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 3 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: San Diego at Miami

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City

3:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Chicago Fire FC at Atlanta United FC

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Juárez

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Havre at Lyon

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-WTA Doubles Final

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP Singles Final

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — D.C. at San Antonio

3 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Houston

