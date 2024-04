Sports on TV for Sunday, Mar. 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Mar. 24 AUTO RACING 9:30 a.m. TRUTV — MotoGP: The…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Mar. 24

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

TRUTV — MotoGP: The Portuguese Grand Prix, Portimão, Portugal

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge, Thermal, Calif.

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 11, Seattle (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

3 p.m.

SECN — Florida at LSU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Colorado vs. Marquette, Second Round, Indianapolis

2:40 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Utah St. vs. Purdue, Second Round, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Minnesota at Indiana St., Second Round

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Georgia at Wake Forest, Second Round

5:15 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: James Madison vs. Duke, Second Round, New York

6:10 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Clemson vs. Baylor, Second Round, Memphis, Tenn.

7:10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Alabama, Second Round, Spokane, Wash.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: VCU at South Florida, Second Round

7:45 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. UConn, Second Round, New York

8:40 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Houston, Second Round, Memphis, Tenn.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Iowa at Utah, Second Round

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: Boston College at UNLV, Second Round

9:40 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Yale vs. San Diego St., Second Round, Spokane, Wash.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Duke at Ohio St., Second Round

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina at South Carolina, Second Round

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Colorado at Kansas St., Second Round

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: MTSU at LSU, Second Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Nebraska at Oregon St., Second Round

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama at Texas, Second Round

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Baylor at Virginia Tech, Second Round

10 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Iowa St. at Stanford, Second Round

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Selection Show

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.H.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Johns Hopkins at Rutgers

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Florida

3 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

5 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Pittsburgh

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA

6 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

CYCLING

3 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Volta a Catalunya, Final Stage, 90 miles, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)

FISHING

Noon

FOX — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Jockey Outdoors, Grand Lake O The Cherokees, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees (Split Squad) at Diablos Rojos

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Long Island at Delaware

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Ontario at Texas

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Washington

2 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Colorado

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 3 & Championship Round, Albuquerque, N.M.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: San Marino vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, Via Rancaglia, San Marino

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris Saint-Germain at Montpellier

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Portland Thorns FC

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.