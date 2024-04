Sports on TV for Apr. 1 – 7

Adv30 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Apr. 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m. ESPNU —…

Adv30

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Apr. 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — WBIT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

5 p.m.

ESPNU — WBIT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NJCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — High-School Basketball Skills Competition

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Tampa Bay

_____

Tuesday, Apr. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — High-School Basketball All-Star Game

9 p.m.

ESPN — High-School Basketball All-Star Game

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Cincinnati at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TBS — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at Philadelphia

TRUTV — Oklahoma City at Philadelphia (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Golden State

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoff: TBD

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoff: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Tigres UANL at Columbus Crew, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Club América at New England Revolution, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

_____

Wednesday, Apr. 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — WBIT Tournament: TBD, Championship

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Augusta National Women’s Amateur: First Round, Retreat Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The T-Mobile Match Play, First Round, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at NY Rangers

TRUTV — New Jersey at NY Rangers (BetCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Seattle at Los Angeles

TRUTV — Seattle at Los Angeles (BetCast)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The German Cup: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Semifinal

USA — Premier League: Luton Town at Arsenal

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Monterrey at Inter Miami CF, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Pachuca at Herediano, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

_____

Thursday, Apr. 4

AUTO RACING

10:25 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

1:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Vanderbilt at LSU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

ESPN — College Slam-Dunk and 3-Point Championships

GOLF

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Club Car Championship, First Round, The Landings Club – Deer Creek Course, Savannah, Ga.

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Second Round, Retreat Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The T-Mobile Match Play, Second Round, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL: Heavyweights & Women’s Flyweights Main Card

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Atlanta at Dallas

TRUTV — Atlanta at Dallas (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Denver at LA Clippers

TRUTV — Denver at LA Clippers (BetCast)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea

_____

Friday, Apr. 5

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Long John Silver’s 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Cleveland

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Cleveland

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Cleveland

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Cleveland

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Texas

GOLF

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Club Car Championship, Second Round, The Landings Club – Deer Creek Course, Savannah, Ga.

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Third Round, Retreat Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The T-Mobile Match Play, Third Round, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Buffalo at Colorado

_____

Saturday, Apr. 6

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The DUDE Wipes 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clemson at Notre Dame

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Glendale, Ariz.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Glendale, Ariz.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Glendale, Ariz.

8:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Glendale, Ariz.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Glendale, Ariz.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Glendale, Ariz.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Florida

GOLF

Noon

NBC — The Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Final Round, Retreat Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Club Car Championship, Third Round, The Landings Club – Deer Creek Course, Savannah, Ga.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The T-Mobile Match Play, Final Round, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ABC — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Aston Villa

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

4 p.m.

CBS — USL Championship: Indy Eleven at Louisville City FC

7:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

TNT — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Semifinal, Atlanta

TRUTV — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Semifinal, Atlanta

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — San Antonio at Memphis

8 p.m.

ABC — Arlington at St. Louis

_____

Sunday, Apr. 7

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Yale

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Florida

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Club Car Championship, Final Round, The Landings Club – Deer Creek Course, Savannah, Ga.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The T-Mobile Match Play, Final Round, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Texas

NHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Sheffield United

1:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland Timbers at Sporting Kansas City

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Birmingham at Michigan

4 p.m.

FOX — Houston at D.C.

_____

