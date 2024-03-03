Pedri and De Jong injured in first half of Barcelona’s game at Athletic Bilbao in Spanish league

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona midfielders Frenkie De Jong and Pedri had to be substituted because of injuries in the…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona midfielders Frenkie De Jong and Pedri had to be substituted because of injuries in the first half against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Sunday.

De Jong left the match in the 26th minute after twisting his ankle. He was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Pedri appeared to hurt a leg muscle in the 45th and looked to be in tears on the bench after being substituted.

Lamine Yamal replaced Pedri, while Fermín López came on for De Jong.

The club has not given details about the injuries.

The match was tied 0-0 at halftime.

Barcelona hosts Mallorca in the Spanish league on Friday before welcoming Napoli in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on March 12. The first leg in Italy ended 1-1.

Barcelona entered the weekend nine points behind Spanish league leader Real Madrid.

