Miami Open Results

Tuesday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,995,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Thiago Seyboth Wild (1), Brazil, def. Hugo Grenier, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Vit Kopriva (21), Czech Republic, def. Jeffrey John Wolf (11), United States, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Coleman Wong, Hong Kong, China, def. Sumit Nagal (16), India, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Adam Walton, Australia, def. Pedro Martinez (8), Spain, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Aleksandar Kovacevic (9), United States, def. Zizou Bergs (24), Belgium, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Harold Mayot, France, def. David Goffin (19), Belgium, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Valentin Vacherot, Monaco, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Emilio Nava, United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (2), Japan, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Brandon Nakashima (10), United States, def. Terence Atmane, France, 1-1, ret.

Lukas Klein, Slovakia, def. Jakub Mensik (4), Czech Republic, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Diego Schwartzman (22), Argentina, def. Arthur Rinderknech (5), France, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Roberto Bautista Agut (13), Spain, def. Otto Virtanen, Finland, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Wang Xinyu, China, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Wang Yafan, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Yuan Yue, China, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Daria Saville, Australia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-2, 6-4.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-1, 6-4.

Brenda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Maria Carle, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Wang Xiyu, China, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-3.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Simona Halep, Romania, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Diane Parry, France, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

