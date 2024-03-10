Mainz player thanks referee for potentially saving his life during Bundesliga game

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Mainz player Josuha Guilavogui has thanked referee Patrick Ittrich for potentially saving his life in a…

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Mainz player Josuha Guilavogui has thanked referee Patrick Ittrich for potentially saving his life in a Bundesliga game after his tongue had blocked his airway.

Guilavogui received an accidental blow to the head from teammate Anthony Caci’s knee during Saturday’s match at Bayern Munich. The French player lay motionless on the field, seemingly unconscious, before Ittrich arrived and put him in the recovery position, then adjusted his tongue so he could breathe again.

“You just have to act quickly, there’s no praise for it,” Ittrich said afterward.

Guilavogui on Sunday expressed his gratitude.

“Thank you very much for the quick intervention and the help provided, Patrick Ittrich, my teammates and the doctors at Mainz!” the defensive midfielder wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mainz lost 8-1 and remained in the Bundesliga’s relegation zone.

