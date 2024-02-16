Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bellevue 74, Bishop Brossart 61 Boone Co. 63, Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 60 Bowling Green 73, Evangel Christian…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 74, Bishop Brossart 61

Boone Co. 63, Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 60

Bowling Green 73, Evangel Christian 68

Campbell Co. 60, Beechwood 38

Cumberland Co. 79, Somerset Christian 73

Floyd Central 89, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 66

Fort Campbell 78, Community Christian (Paducah) 61

Fort Knox 63, Cloverport 36

Fulton Co. 67, Fulton 55

George Rogers Clark 72, Scott Co. 42

Great Crossing 83, Grant Co. 52

Hart Co. 66, Metcalfe Co. 55

Highlands 66, Cov. Holy Cross 56

Holmes 82, Augusta 60

Jackson City 74, Cordia 41

Johnson Central 86, Belfry 60

Lex. Bryan Station 78, Lex. Dunbar 48

Lex. Sayre 76, Berea 48

Logan Co. 68, Allen Co.-Scottsville 34

Lou. Eastern 57, Oldham County 44

Lou. Jeffersontown 62, Lou. Trinity 58

Madison Shawe, Ind. 76, Trimble Co. 73, OT

Madison Southern 93, South Oldham 82

Martin County 69, Paintsville 54

Mayfield 57, Caldwell Co. 50

Middlesboro 60, Model 56

Morgan Co. 84, Raceland 70

Mounds Meridian, Ill. 90, Trigg Co. 79

Newport 71, Lloyd Memorial 48

Oneida Baptist 69, Pineville 52

Pendleton Co. 75, Paris 61

Perry Co. Central 68, Leslie Co. 33

Pike Co. Central 95, Phelps 54

Powell Co. 75, Bluegrass United 61

Rowan Co. 55, East Carter 42

Thomas Nelson 60, Francis Parker 51

W.E.B. DuBois 67, Lou. Southern 61

Warren Central 71, North Hardin 61

Warren East 70, Monroe Co. 61

Webster Co. 67, Crittenden Co. 40

Whitley Co. 71, Barbourville 42

Williamsburg 60, Lynn Camp 52

Williamstown 71, Shelby Co. 68

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Model vs. Bracken Co., ccd.

