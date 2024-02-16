Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue 74, Bishop Brossart 61
Boone Co. 63, Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 60
Bowling Green 73, Evangel Christian 68
Campbell Co. 60, Beechwood 38
Cumberland Co. 79, Somerset Christian 73
Floyd Central 89, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 66
Fort Campbell 78, Community Christian (Paducah) 61
Fort Knox 63, Cloverport 36
Fulton Co. 67, Fulton 55
George Rogers Clark 72, Scott Co. 42
Great Crossing 83, Grant Co. 52
Hart Co. 66, Metcalfe Co. 55
Highlands 66, Cov. Holy Cross 56
Holmes 82, Augusta 60
Jackson City 74, Cordia 41
Johnson Central 86, Belfry 60
Lex. Bryan Station 78, Lex. Dunbar 48
Lex. Sayre 76, Berea 48
Logan Co. 68, Allen Co.-Scottsville 34
Lou. Eastern 57, Oldham County 44
Lou. Jeffersontown 62, Lou. Trinity 58
Madison Shawe, Ind. 76, Trimble Co. 73, OT
Madison Southern 93, South Oldham 82
Martin County 69, Paintsville 54
Mayfield 57, Caldwell Co. 50
Middlesboro 60, Model 56
Morgan Co. 84, Raceland 70
Mounds Meridian, Ill. 90, Trigg Co. 79
Newport 71, Lloyd Memorial 48
Oneida Baptist 69, Pineville 52
Pendleton Co. 75, Paris 61
Perry Co. Central 68, Leslie Co. 33
Pike Co. Central 95, Phelps 54
Powell Co. 75, Bluegrass United 61
Rowan Co. 55, East Carter 42
Thomas Nelson 60, Francis Parker 51
W.E.B. DuBois 67, Lou. Southern 61
Warren Central 71, North Hardin 61
Warren East 70, Monroe Co. 61
Webster Co. 67, Crittenden Co. 40
Whitley Co. 71, Barbourville 42
Williamsburg 60, Lynn Camp 52
Williamstown 71, Shelby Co. 68
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Model vs. Bracken Co., ccd.
