Super Bowl Facts and Figures

AT STAKE — National Football League Championship for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

PARTICIPANTS — Kansas City Chiefs (AFC) and San Francisco 49ers (NFC) This is the sixth appearance for the Chiefs (3-2) and the eighth appearance for the 49ers (5-2).

SITE — Allegiant Stadium (Domed), Las Vegas.

SURFACE — Bermuda Grass.

SEATING CAPACITY — 65,000 (expandable to 71,835).

DATE — Feb. 11, 2024.

KICKOFF — 6:30 p.m. EST.

NETWORK COVERAGE — CBS and Paramount+

PLAYERS SHARE — Winners: $164,000 per man. Losers: $89,000 per man.

PLAYER UNIFORMS — Kansas City is the home team and is wearing its colored jersey.

OVERTIME — At the end of regulation playing time, the referee will immediately toss a coin at the center of the field, according to rules pertaining to the usual pre-game toss. The captain of AFC team (the visiting team) will call the toss. If the team that receives the ball first scores a touchdown on its first possession, the game will continue and the second team will have the chance to possess the ball. If the game remains tied after the second team’s possession ends, then sudden-death rules will apply and first score wins.

OFFICIAL TIME — The scoreboard clock will be official.

OFFICIALS — There will be seven officials and five alternates appointed by the Commissioner’s office.

TROPHY — The winning team receives permanent possession of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a sterling silver trophy created by Tiffany & Company and presented annually to the winner of the Super Bowl. The trophy was named after the late coach Vince Lombardi of the two-time Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers before the 1971 Super Bowl. The trophy is a regulation-size silver football mounted in a kicking position on a pyramid-like stand of three concave sides. The trophy stands 20 3/4 inches tall, weighs 6.7 pounds and is valued more than $25,000. The words “Vince Lombardi” and “Super Bowl LIV” are engraved on the base along with the NFL shield.

ATTENDANCE — To date, 4,322,917 have attended Super Bowl games. The largest crowd was 103,985 at the 14th Super Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

