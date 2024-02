Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Feb. 16 AUTO RACING 3 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Feb. 16

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Fresh From Florida 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. Japan, Group C, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Mexico, Group D, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Belarus, Group C, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Oman, Group D, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6:20 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Egypt, Group A, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova (Super-Featherweights), New York

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — 2024 MLB Desert Invitational: Boston College vs. Ohio St., Scottsdale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

MLBN — 2024 MLB Desert Invitational: Kansas St. vs. California, Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Villanova at Georgetown

ESPN2 — VCU at Saint Louis

ESPNU — Manhattan at Iona

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio at Toledo

10 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Utah

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

SECN — Florida at Missouri

9 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at LSU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Denver at Minn. Duluth

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Georgia vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla.

12 p.m.

SECN — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Northwestern vs. LSU, Clearwater, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Florida St. vs. UCLA, Clearwater, Fla.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: UCF vs. North Carolina, Clearwater, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Tennessee vs. Stanford, Clearwater, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Stanford vs. Texas, Clearwater, Fla.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Second Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Black Course, Naples, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Riviera Golf Course, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Third Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: California vs. Philadelphia, Round Robin, Springfield, Va.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — NBA All-Star Friday: Ruffles NBA All-Star 2024 Celebrity Game, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

TNT — NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game: Semifinals and Final, Indianapolis

TRUTV — NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game: Semifinals and Final, Indianapolis (Alternate Cast)

NHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at Arizona

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1:50 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Torino

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Doha-WTA Semifinals; Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Quarterfinals

_____

