Buenos Aires to host Copa Libertadores final in November, stadium yet to be picked

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Buenos Aires will host this year’s Copa Libertadores final in November, although a stadium for the match has yet to be selected, South American soccer body CONMEBOL said Tuesday.

It will be the first time the Argentine capital will host the Copa Libertadores final since the competition switched to a single-match format in 2019.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez said on social media that the decision was an acknowledgement of “the great work” of Argentina’s soccer federation.

Argentina is the reigning Copa America and World Cup champion but its teams have struggled to do well in the South American club competition. Brazilian clubs have won every title since 2019.

In 2018, Argentine clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors played for the Copa Libertadores trophy in Madrid because of fan violence in Buenos Aires. River won the title that year.

