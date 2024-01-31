Lock Paul Gabrillagues to start for France against Ireland in their Six Nations opener

PARIS (AP) — Lock Paul Gabrillagues will start for France against defending champion Ireland in the Six Nations opener on…

PARIS (AP) — Lock Paul Gabrillagues will start for France against defending champion Ireland in the Six Nations opener on Friday, making his return after a long absence.

Gabrillagues, who has made 16 international appearances, has not played for Les Bleus since a 20-19 loss to Wales in October 2019.

The opening match of the tournament in Marseille will feature two teams looking to overcome disappointment from last year’s World Cup. Both France and Ireland were among the favorites to win but lost in the quarterfinals.

France coach Fabien Galthie will have to do without Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Anthony Jelonch and Gabin Villiere for the Six Nations. Backrower Grégory Alldritt will be captain in place of Dupont, who was left out because the scrumhalf is playing rugby sevens at this year’s Paris Olympics.

In the absence of Dupont, Maxime Lucu will start at scrumhalf at Stade Velodrome against Ireland, while Yoram Moefana was preferred to Louis Bielle-Biarrey on the left wing.

Winger Calvin Nash and lock Joe McCarthy will make their Six Nations debuts, while Robbie Henshaw starts in place of Garry Ringrose, who has been ruled out with a shoulder issue.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made four changes in total from the 28-24 loss to New Zealand in the World Cup quarterfinals on Oct. 14, with Jack Crowley selected at flyhalf instead of now-retired former captain Johnny Sexton.

Teams:

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana, Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Gregory Alldritt (captain), Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros, Paul Willemse, Paul Gabrillagues, Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Paul Boudehent, Nolann Le Garrec, Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley.

