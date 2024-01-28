Live Radio
Australian Open Results

The Associated Press

January 28, 2024, 7:36 AM

Sunday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD38,923,200

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (2), Belgium, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (11), Latvia, 6-1, 7-5.

