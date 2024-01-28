Australian Open Results

Sunday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD38,923,200
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (2), Belgium, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (11), Latvia, 6-1, 7-5.
