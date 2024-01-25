Australian Open Results

Thursday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD39,264,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Coco Gauff (4), United States, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Zheng Qinwen (12), China, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (2), Australia, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, and Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).
Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (2), Belgium, def. Storm Hunter, Australia, and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.