Australian Open Results

Thursday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD39,264,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Coco Gauff (4), United States, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Zheng Qinwen (12), China, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (2), Australia, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, and Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (2), Belgium, def. Storm Hunter, Australia, and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

