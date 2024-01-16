2024 U.S. Soccer Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 20 — vs. Slovenia at San Antonio, 3:07 p.m.
a-Thursday, March 21 — vs. Jamaica at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.
a-Sunday, March 24 — vs. Mexico or Panama at Arlington, Texas
Friday, June 7 — possible exhibition
Tuesday, June 11 — possible exhibition
b-Sunday, June 23 — vs. Bolivia at Arlington, Texas, 6 p.m.
b-Thursday, June 27 — vs. Panama at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
b-Monday,, July 1 — vs. Uruguay at Kansas City, Mo., 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6 — possible exhibition
Tuesday, Sept. 10 — possible exhibition
Friday, Oct. 11 — possible exhibition
Tuesday, Oct. 15 — possible exhibition
Friday, Nov. 15 — CONCACAF Nations League or exhibition
Tuesday, Nov. 19 — CONCACAF Nations League or exhibition
a-CONCACAF Nations League
b-Copa América
