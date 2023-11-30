Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent RHP Nicholas Padilla outright to Charlotte (IL). KANSAS CITY…

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent RHP Nicholas Padilla outright to Charlotte (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Joe Dillon assistant hitting coach.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with INF Eddy Perez on a minor league contract. Named Shaun Larkin as director, player development and promoted Chris Slivka to assistant director, player development.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jackson Stephens and Penn Murfee on one-year contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Andres Herrera on a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Promoted Octavio Castro to senior vice president/human resources & planning and Matt Lehmann to vice president/event operations. Named Mark Schlifske vice president-business analytics.

NEW YORK METS — Named Eduardo Brizuela vice president &special assistant to the president of baseball operations, Andy Green senior vice president, player development and Kris Gross vice president, amateur scouting. Agreed to terms with RHP Austin Adams and INF Joey Wendle on one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Released RHP Thomas Hatch.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Assigned G Ousmane Dieng to the Oklahoma city Blue of the G League.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Assigned G/F Gradey Dick to the Raptors 905 of the G League.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released TE Zach Ertz from the practice squad. Re-signed DL Ben Stille to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Laviska Shenault on injured reserve. Released QB Jake Luton from the practice squad. Re-signed G Deonte Brown to the practice squad. Claimed CB Shaquill Griffin off waivers from Houston.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Elevated TE Princeton Fant from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Rashard Lawrence to the practice squad. Released DT Bruce Hector from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Keaontay Ingram to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad. Released WR Mathew Sexton from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted S Johnathan Abram from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed K Austin Seibert to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Dylan Drummond to the practice squad. Released OLB Oshane Ximines from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Cam Sims and DB Josiah Scott to the practice squad. Released WR Greg Ward from the practice squad. Signed LB Ben VanSumeren.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated OT Abraham Lucas from injured reserve. Placed G Phil Haynes on injured reserve. Elevated WR Cody Thompson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DB Bruno Lagace.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Sam Malinski from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled C Kent Johnson from Cleveland (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Jacob Moverare to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Jack Matier from Milwaukee (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Activated D Thomas Chabot from injured reserve. Assigned G Leevi Merilainen from Belleville (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Jaydon Dureau from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Max Lajoie from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned D Cole McWard to Abbotsford (AHL). Acquired D Nikita Zadorov from Calgary in exchange for a 2024 fifth round pick and a 2026 third round pick.

WINNIPEG JETS — Activated C Gabriel Vilardi from injured reserve.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Released D Matthew Cairns from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Nicolas Savoie from Jacksonville (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned D Austin Osmanski to Maine (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned G Brandon Halverson to Orlando (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned F Micah Miller to Atlanta (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Tulsa LW Dante Sheriff for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction during a Nov. 29 against Wichita.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Bryce Martin from reserve. Placed D Brendan Less on reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed G Chase Perry on reserve.

ALANTA GLADIATORS — Placed F Dylan Vander Esch on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Xavier Cormier from injured reserve. Activated D Noah Ganske from reserve. laed F Tristan Pelletier on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed D Scott Allen.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Tanner Sorensen from reserve. Placed D Jacob Nordqvist and F Drake Pilon on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Connor Doherty on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released D Dilan Savenkov. Placed G Evan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated F Nicolas Ouellet from reserve. Placed F Mason McCarty on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Carson Denomie from injured reserve. Activated G Ryan Parenteau from reserve. Placed G John Lethemon on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F Nick Jermain from reserve. Placed F William Lemay on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Los Angeles FC D Jesus Murillo an undisclosed amount for violating the simulation/embellishment policy during a Nov. 5 match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC head coach Vanni Sartini for violating the mass confrontation policy for the second time this season during a Nov. 5 match against Los Angeles FC. Fined Vancouver FC G Yohei Takaoka, D Ranko Veselinovic, M Ryan Gauld and F Simon Becher an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation during the Nov. 5 match against Los Angeles FC. Fined Vancouver FC technical staff, assistant coaches Youssef Dahha and Michael D’Agostino and Ms Luis Martins and Ali Ahmed and D Javian Brown an undisclosed amount for entering the field of play in a confrontational manner, during a confrontational incident during a Nov. 5 match against Los Angeles FC. Fined New England Revolution M Mark Anthony and undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during a Nov. 7 match against Philadelphia Union. Fined Columbus Crew F Cucho Hernandez an undisclosed amount for violating the simulation/embellishment policy during a Nov. 25 match against Orlando City SC. Fined Orlando City D Rodrigo Schlegel for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during a Nov. 25 match against Columbus Crew.

FC DALLAS — Exercised contract option on Ms Asier Illarramendi, Liam Fraser and Katlego Ntsabeleng, Ds Sam Junqua and Herbert Endeley. Declined contract options on Ds Collin Smith and Jose Martinez and M Facundo Quignon.

NASHVILLE SC — Exercised contract options on Ds Josh Bauer and Lukas MacNaughton. Declined contract options on Fs Kemy Amiche and Ethan Zubak, Ds Nick De Puy and Ahmed Longmire and Ms Tyler Freeman, Nebiyou Perry and Laurence Wyke.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Curt Onalfo sporting director.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Dylan Nealis to a one-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Exercised contract option on Nathan Fogaca. Declined the contract options on Ms Bryan Acosta and Noel Caliskan, Fs Franck Boli, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Diego Gutierrez and Ds Eric Miller and Justin Rasmussen.

