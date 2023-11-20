Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League DETROIT TIGERS — Rescinded Aug. 23-Oct. 1 option of RHP Spencer Turnbull to Toledo…

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Rescinded Aug. 23-Oct. 1 option of RHP Spencer Turnbull to Toledo (IL) and placed him on the 60-day IL during that time.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Osvaldo Bido on a one-year contract for the 2024 season.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Reynaldo Lopez on a three-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cole Suiser on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Daniel Descalso bench coach and Joe Ewing special assistant to the president of baseball operations.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Denver DB Kareem Jackson four games without pay for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Kyzir White on injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated TE Parker Hesse from the practice squad injured reserve. Placed RB Jacob Saylors on the practice squad injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Scotty Washington.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated B Chase Brown to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed QB Drew Plitt to the practice squad. Placed G Jaxson Kirkland on the practice squad injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Joe Flacco to the practice squad. Released WR Trinity Benson from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed RB James Robinson to the practice squad. Signed EB Patrick Taylor from the New England practice squad. Released S Dallin Leavitt. Released LB Christian Young from the practice squad. Designated S Darnell Savage to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Desmond King to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve. Reinstated G Chris Reed from injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND SAINTS — Re-signed WR Marquez Callaway.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Deon Jackson and OT Joshua Miles.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived DT Tanzel Smart.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Elevated LB Ben VanSumeren from the practice squad to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed S Eric Rowe and LB Myles Jack to the practice squad. Signed S Trenton Thompson to the active roster. Placed S Elijah Riley on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Designated LB Cody Barton to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed DL Efe Obada on injured reserve. Signed DE Jalen Harris from the Chicago practice squad. Waived DB Troy Apke from injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Ryan Mast from Maine (ECHL) to Providence (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned C Nic Petan and G Jesper Wallstedt to Iowa (ECHL). Reassigned G Hunter Jones from Iowa (AHL) to Iowa (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Jayden Struble from Laval (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Tyler Brennan from Utica (AHL) to Adirondack (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Activated D Jacob MacDonald from injured reserve. Reassigned G Eetu Makiniemi from Wichita (ECHL) to San Jose (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled F Tucker Robertson from Kansas City (ECHL) to Coachella Valley (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE AMERICANS — Returned D Cameron Supryka to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Returned C Louis Boudon and RW Casey Dornbach to Iowa (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned RW Christopher Brown and C Riley Fiddler-Schultz to Jacksonville (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDEER — Released G Troy Kobryn.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released D Bray Crowder. Added D Nolan Orzeck to the active roster and place him on reserve. Activated D Justin Allen from reserve. Placed F Colton Hargrove on reserve. Placed D Dalton Gally on injured reserve, Traded G Chad Butcher to Fort Wayne.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Brady Fleurent.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded F James Hardie to Rapid City.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Traded F William Provost and D Joe Gatenby to Allen.

INDY FUEL — Claimed D Connor Fedorek off waivers from Reading.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed D Hunter Lellig and G Hunter Jones on reserve. Placed F Liam Coughlin on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Traded F Nick Isaacson to Cincinnati.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Ty Enns from reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Brayden Guy from reserve. Placed F Aaron Luchuk on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Loaned D Ty Helgesen to Tucson (AHL).

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated D Elijah Vilio and F Sebastian Vidmar from reserve. Placed Ds Tanner Vescio and Brandon Estes on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated G Trevor Gorsuch from reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Named Ally Mackay general manager and chief soccer officer.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Exercised the contract option on D Brianna Martinez. Declined contract option on D Thais Reiss.

UTAH ROYALS FC — Acquired D Kaleigh Riehl from San Diego Wave FC in exchange for $60,000 (GAM) in general allocation money and expansion protection. Acquire M Emily Gray and Francesca Tagliaferri from the North Carolina Courage in exchange for $30,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and expansion protection.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Placed Ms Nicole Douglas and Ines Juarena and D Maddie Elwell on waivers. Exercised their options on Fs Ashley Hatch and Trinity Rodman, G Aubrey Kingsbury and M Andi Sullivan.

COLLEGE

ROANOKE — Named Bryan Stinespring head football coach.

