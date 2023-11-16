Israeli teams Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv pick Serbia to host games in European competitions

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Israeli soccer teams Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv are going to Serbia to play their…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Israeli soccer teams Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv are going to Serbia to play their remaining “home” games in the group stage of European competitions, UEFA said Thursday.

UEFA has ruled that Israel cannot host games in international competitions “due to the current security situation,” during the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The Israel men’s and women’s national teams have chosen to play home games in Felcsút, Hungary — at a stadium closely tied to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán — and Maccabi Haifa played a Europa League game last week in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Maccabi Haifa will next go to Red Star Belgrade’s home stadium to host Rennes on Nov. 30.

In the third-tier Europa Conference League, Maccabi Tel Aviv will play two games at Serbian club TSC’s stadium in Backa Topola. UEFA said Maccabi Tel Aviv will play Zorya Luhansk of Ukraine for a rescheduled game on Nov. 25 and Gent of Belgium on Dec. 14.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.