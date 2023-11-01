Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte extends record postseason hitting streak to 20 games

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte wasted little time extending his postseason-record hitting streak to 20 games, ripping a single to…

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte wasted little time extending his postseason-record hitting streak to 20 games, ripping a single to lead off the bottom of the first inning in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Marte added another hit in the third with a double, but his Arizona Diamondbacks fell into an early 10-run hole and lost 11-7 to the Texas Rangers.

Arizona trails 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and faces an elimination game on Wednesday night.

Marte’s 20-game on-base streak is the third best to begin a postseason career, trailing Boog Powell’s 25 games from 1966-71 and Daniel Murphy’s 21 games from 2015-17.

The second baseman came into the game hitting .333 this postseason with two homers, 11 RBIs, six doubles and three stolen bases. He got his two hits on Tuesday off Texas Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney. He was thrown out trying to steal second after his single in the first.

Marte broke the postseason record with a two-run single in Saturday’s Game 2, pushing his streak to 18 games. His two-out hit was part of a three-run eighth, sending him past Derek Jeter and Hank Bauer of the New York Yankees and Boston’s Manny Ramirez for the longest streak.

Jeter’s run came in 1998-99, while Bauer’s was in the World Series from 1956-58. Ramirez had his streak in 2003-04.

