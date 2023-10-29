USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 29, 2023. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 29, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (58) (8-0) 1590 1 2. Michigan (3) (8-0) 1520 2 3. Ohio State (3) (8-0) 1454 3 4. Florida State (8-0) 1439 4 5. Washington (8-0) 1344 5 6. Texas (7-1) 1212 7 7. Oregon (7-1) 1211 9 8. Alabama (7-1) 1187 8 9. Penn State (7-1) 1072 10 10. Mississippi (7-1) 1021 11 11. Oklahoma (7-1) 948 6 12. Notre Dame (7-2) 847 14 13. LSU (6-2) 809 15 14. Missouri (7-1) 741 16 15. Louisville (7-1) 701 18 16. Tennessee (6-2) 553 20 17. Air Force (8-0) 523 19 18. Utah (6-2) 509 13 19. Oregon State (6-2) 465 12 20. UCLA (6-2) 309 24 21. Tulane (7-1) 304 23 22. Southern California (7-2) 239 22 23. Kansas (6-2) 182 NR 24. James Madison (8-0) 169 25 25. North Carolina (6-2) 120 17

Dropped out: No. 21 Duke (5-3).

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State (6-2) 85; Oklahoma State (6-2) 62; Fresno State (7-1) 51; Miami (Fla.) (6-2) 35; Duke (5-3) 33; Iowa (6-2) 20; Arizona (5-3) 18; Liberty (8-0) 15; SMU (6-2) 6; Florida (5-3) 3; Kentucky (5-3) 1; Toledo (7-1) 1; UNLV (6-2) 1.

