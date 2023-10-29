VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

October 29, 2023, 1:44 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 29, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (58) (8-0) 1590 1
2. Michigan (3) (8-0) 1520 2
3. Ohio State (3) (8-0) 1454 3
4. Florida State (8-0) 1439 4
5. Washington (8-0) 1344 5
6. Texas (7-1) 1212 7
7. Oregon (7-1) 1211 9
8. Alabama (7-1) 1187 8
9. Penn State (7-1) 1072 10
10. Mississippi (7-1) 1021 11
11. Oklahoma (7-1) 948 6
12. Notre Dame (7-2) 847 14
13. LSU (6-2) 809 15
14. Missouri (7-1) 741 16
15. Louisville (7-1) 701 18
16. Tennessee (6-2) 553 20
17. Air Force (8-0) 523 19
18. Utah (6-2) 509 13
19. Oregon State (6-2) 465 12
20. UCLA (6-2) 309 24
21. Tulane (7-1) 304 23
22. Southern California (7-2) 239 22
23. Kansas (6-2) 182 NR
24. James Madison (8-0) 169 25
25. North Carolina (6-2) 120 17

Dropped out: No. 21 Duke (5-3).

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State (6-2) 85; Oklahoma State (6-2) 62; Fresno State (7-1) 51; Miami (Fla.) (6-2) 35; Duke (5-3) 33; Iowa (6-2) 20; Arizona (5-3) 18; Liberty (8-0) 15; SMU (6-2) 6; Florida (5-3) 3; Kentucky (5-3) 1; Toledo (7-1) 1; UNLV (6-2) 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

