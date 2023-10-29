USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 29, 2023.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (58)
|(8-0)
|1590
|1
|2. Michigan (3)
|(8-0)
|1520
|2
|3. Ohio State (3)
|(8-0)
|1454
|3
|4. Florida State
|(8-0)
|1439
|4
|5. Washington
|(8-0)
|1344
|5
|6. Texas
|(7-1)
|1212
|7
|7. Oregon
|(7-1)
|1211
|9
|8. Alabama
|(7-1)
|1187
|8
|9. Penn State
|(7-1)
|1072
|10
|10. Mississippi
|(7-1)
|1021
|11
|11. Oklahoma
|(7-1)
|948
|6
|12. Notre Dame
|(7-2)
|847
|14
|13. LSU
|(6-2)
|809
|15
|14. Missouri
|(7-1)
|741
|16
|15. Louisville
|(7-1)
|701
|18
|16. Tennessee
|(6-2)
|553
|20
|17. Air Force
|(8-0)
|523
|19
|18. Utah
|(6-2)
|509
|13
|19. Oregon State
|(6-2)
|465
|12
|20. UCLA
|(6-2)
|309
|24
|21. Tulane
|(7-1)
|304
|23
|22. Southern California
|(7-2)
|239
|22
|23. Kansas
|(6-2)
|182
|NR
|24. James Madison
|(8-0)
|169
|25
|25. North Carolina
|(6-2)
|120
|17
Dropped out: No. 21 Duke (5-3).
Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State (6-2) 85; Oklahoma State (6-2) 62; Fresno State (7-1) 51; Miami (Fla.) (6-2) 35; Duke (5-3) 33; Iowa (6-2) 20; Arizona (5-3) 18; Liberty (8-0) 15; SMU (6-2) 6; Florida (5-3) 3; Kentucky (5-3) 1; Toledo (7-1) 1; UNLV (6-2) 1.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.