White Sox bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

The Chicago White Sox aim to end their three-game skid with a victory against the Boston Red Sox.

Chicago White Sox (58-96, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-78, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-8, 4.91 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 196 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 166 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -149, White Sox +126; over/under is 9 runs

Boston is 39-38 in home games and 76-78 overall. The Red Sox rank ninth in the AL with 178 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Chicago is 58-96 overall and 28-51 in road games. The White Sox have gone 43-16 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 34 doubles, 33 home runs and 98 RBI for the Red Sox. Ceddanne Rafaela is 10-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 74 extra base hits (36 doubles, a triple and 37 home runs). Eloy Jimenez is 11-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.37 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .240 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (calf), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (shouder), Kenley Jansen: 7-Day IL (covid-19), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

