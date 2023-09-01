US Open 2023: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know

NEW YORK (AP) — The third round of the U.S. Open arrives in men’s and women’s singles Friday, with a…

NEW YORK (AP) — The third round of the U.S. Open arrives in men’s and women’s singles Friday, with a number of challengers in Novak Djokovic’s half of the bracket already gone.

The No. 2 seed will be in action against fellow Serbian Laslo Djere, the No. 32 seed. Djokovic, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, was the favorite coming into the tournament and some results thus far could end up making him a stronger one.

Already gone from the bottom half of the draw is No. 5 Casper Ruud, the 2022 U.S. Open runner-up. No. 4 Holger Rune and No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas also lost. That means some little-known men will reach the fourth round.

So will either Caroline Wozniacki or Jennifer Brady. The two players who recently returned to tennis meet Friday afternoon.

HOW TO WATCH THE U.S. OPEN ON TV

— In the U.S.: ESPN (ABC on Sept. 3)

— Other countries are listed here.

THE SINGLES SCHEDULE

— Friday-Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

— Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

— Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— Sept. 7: Women’s Semifinals

— Sept. 8: Men’s Semifinals

— Sept. 9: Women’s Final

— Sept. 10: Men’s Final

WHEN ARE FRIDAY’S MATCHES?

Play on most courts begins at 11 a.m. EDT. That includes No. 10 Karolina Muchova, the French Open runner-up, against American Taylor Townsend. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek, who beat Muchova in the final at Roland Garros, follows that match against Kaja Juvan. The day session on Arthur Ashe Stadium starts at noon, with No. 14 Tommy Paul facing No. 21 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Wozniacki and Brady will follow that match. The night session begins at 7 p.m., with No. 6 Coco Gauff playing No. 32 Elise Mertens in the opening match on Ashe. Djokovic follows Gauff onto the court, just as he did on opening night, for his match against Djere.

WHAT WERE THURSDAY’S KEY RESULTS?

Women’s singles: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 Jessica Pegula beat Patricia Maria Tig 6-3, 6-1; No. 5 Ons Jabeur beat Linda Noskova 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-3; No. 9 Marketa Vondrousova beat Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-2; No. 13 Daria Kasatkina beat Sofia Kenin 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; No. 17 Madison Keys beat Yanina Wickmayer 6-1, 6-2; No. 26 Elina Svitolina beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s singles: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz beat Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4); No. 3 Daniil Medvedev beat Christopher O’Connell 6-2, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-2; No. 6 Jannik Sinner beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-2, 6-4; No. 8 Andrey Rublev beat Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1; No. 13 Alex de Minaur beat Wu Yibing 6-1, 6-2, 6-1; No. 19 Grigor Dimitrov beat Andy Murray 6-3, 6-4, 6-1; Stan Wawrinka beat No. 30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6 (6), 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-2; Michael Mmoh beat John Isner 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7).

BETTING GUIDE

Djokovic is a minus-10,000 favorite in his match against Djere, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Wozniacki is a minus-128 favorite against Brady, who is listed at plus-106. Djokovic remains the men’s favorite at minus-110. Swiatek, the defending champion and top seed, remains the women’s favorite at plus-210, with Sabalenka at plus-470.

PRIZE MONEY

Total player compensation is rising to a record $65 million, up from about $60 million in 2022. This is the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the sport’s first event to pay women and men the same, and both singles champions will get $3 million in 2023. That’s below the pre-pandemic pay of $3.9 million for each winner in 2019.

STATS TO KNOW

14,470 — Final ace total for Isner, an ATP Tour record.

17 — Wins for Sabalenka at the U.S. Open, her most at any Grand Slam tournament.

WORDS TO KNOW

“It’s obviously disappointing to not play how you would like. But maybe I need to accept that, you know, these events, I had the deep runs and everything that I felt like I’m capable of, they might not be there, as well.” — Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, after his second-round loss.

___

