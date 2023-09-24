Ajax and Feyenoord’s Eredivisie match halted as fans throw fireworks on the field

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Eredivisie match between rivals Ajax and Feyenoord was called off Sunday with Feyenoord leading 3-0 after…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Eredivisie match between rivals Ajax and Feyenoord was called off Sunday with Feyenoord leading 3-0 after fans threw fireworks onto the field at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

After the match was brought to an early end, video posted on social media showed angry Ajax fans attempting to storm the stadium’s main entrance. Dutch media reported that riot police used tear gas amid unrest around the stadium.

The match in Amsterdam had already been halted twice before the break by referee Serdar Gözübüyük because of fans throwing fireworks and a plastic cup onto the field.

The three-goal deficit will heap more pressure on Ajax coach Maurice Steijn, who is in his first season at the club after replacing John Heitinga. Ajax had won one match, drawn two and lost one before Sunday’s game.

Santiago Giménez scored twice for defending Eredivisie champion Feyenoord before Igor Paixão made it 3-0 in the first half.

The match was definitively called off in the 55th minute when fireworks were again thrown.

Caretaker Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius said in a message on X, formerly Twitter: “This no longer has anything to do with football and being a supporter. You play with the safety of the players, fellow supporters and yourself. Shame on you!”

It was not immediately clear when the remainder of the game would be played.

