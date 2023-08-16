USGA Amateur Championship Scores

Wednesday At Cherry Hills Country Club Denver, Colo. Yardage: 7,405; Par: 71 Round of 64 Blades Brown, Nashville, Tenn. (1)…

Wednesday At Cherry Hills Country Club Denver, Colo. Yardage: 7,405; Par: 71 Round of 64

Blades Brown, Nashville, Tenn. (1) def. Benton Weinberg, Potomac, Md. (64), 1 up.

Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C. (32) def. Dylan McDermott, Granite Bay, Calif. (33), 1 up.

Gregory Solhaug, Norway (16) def. Drew Wrightson, Carmel, Ind. (49), 5 and 4.

Matthew Sutherland, Sacramento, Calif. (48) def. Luke Clanton, Hialeah, Fla. (17), 4 and 2.

Bowen Mauss, Draper, Utah (57) def. Nicholas Gross, Downingtown, Pa. (8), 2 up.

Brendan Valdes, Orlando, Fla. (25) def. Josh Duangmanee, Fairfax, Va. (40), 5 and 3.

Connor Jones, Denver, Colo. (9) def. Vincente Marzilio, Argentina (56), 4 and 3.

Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala. (41) def. Gordon Sargent, Birmingham, Ala. (24), 2 and 1.

Maxwell Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (4) def. Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif. (61), 4 and 3.

Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla. (29) def. Jackson Van Paris, Pinehurst, N.C. (36), 2 and 1.

Parker Bell, Tallahassee, Fla. (52) def. Bryce Lewis, Hendersonville, Tenn. (13), 2 and 1.

Jacob Modleski, Noblesville, Ind. (45) def. Michael La Sasso, Raleigh, N.C. (20), 1 up.

Grant Smith, West Des Moines, Iowa (60) def. Piercen Hunt, Canada (5), 1 up.

David Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (28) def. William Walsh, San Mateo, Calif. (37), 6 and 5.

Ben James, Milford, Conn. (12) def. Trevor Garus, Boise, Idaho (53), 4 and 2.

Zach Kingsland, Austin, Texas (44) def. Ben Lorenz, Peoria, Ariz. (21), 2 and 1.

Jackson Buchanan, Dacula, Ga. (2) def. Karl Vilips, Australia (63), 2 up.

Cooper Jones, Highland, Utah (31) def. Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio (34), 23 holes.

Calum Scott, Scotland (15) def. Bastien Amat, France (50), 2 up.

Neal Shipley, Pittsburgh, Pa. (47) def. Wenyi Ding, China (18), 1 up.

Andi Xu, China (7) def. Matthew McClean, Northern Ireland (58), 1 up.

Cole Anderson, Camden, Maine (26) def. Nick Dentino, Carmel, Ind. (39), 5 and 3.

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (55) def. Jonas Baumgartner, Germany (10), 6 and 4.

Connor Gaunt, Cabot, Ark. (42) def. Ethan Paschal, Fayetteville, N.C. (23), 6 and 4.

Sampson Zheng, China (3) def. Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (62), 1 up.

Jose Islas, Mexico (30) def. Preston Stout, Dallas, Texas (35), 22 holes.

Carson Bacha, York, Pa. (51) def. Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif. (14), 1 up.

Ryggs Johnston, Libby, Mont. (19) def. Colin Prater, Colorado Springs, Colo. (46), 21 holes.

Caleb Surratt, Indian Trail, N.C. (6) def. Dylan Menante, Carlsbad, Calif. (59), 6 and 5.

Rui Chang, China (38) def. Caden Fioroni, San Diego, Calif. (27), 2 and 1.

John Marshall Butler, Lousville, Ky. (11) def. Andrew Goodman, Norman, Okla. (54), 3 and 2.

William Moll, Houston, Texas (22) def. Tobias Jonsson, Sweden (43), 5 and 4.

