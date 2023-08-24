Sports on TV for Friday, August 25

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Essendon
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest vs. Iowa, Chapel Hill, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at North Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin vs. Baylor, Minneapolis
8 p.m.
BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: TCU at Minnesota, Minneapolis
FISHING
4 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament – Day 2, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Second Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Taped)
11:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Saraland (Ala.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Herrimans, Utah
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Home Run Derby, Williamsport, Pa. (taped)
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia OR Colorado at Baltimore
7:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — LA Dodgers at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
10:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Carolina
8:15 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New England at Tennessee
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at St. George Illawarra
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at York United FC
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Denham, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
1:30 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 7, Budapest, Hungary
1 a.m. (Saturday)
CNBC — World Championships: Women’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETALL
8 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Atlanta
_____
