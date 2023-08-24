Sports on TV for Friday, August 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, August 25 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, August 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Essendon

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest vs. Iowa, Chapel Hill, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at North Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin vs. Baylor, Minneapolis

8 p.m.

BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: TCU at Minnesota, Minneapolis

FISHING

4 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament – Day 2, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Second Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Saraland (Ala.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Herrimans, Utah

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Home Run Derby, Williamsport, Pa. (taped)

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia OR Colorado at Baltimore

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — LA Dodgers at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

10:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Carolina

8:15 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New England at Tennessee

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at St. George Illawarra

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at York United FC

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Denham, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

1:30 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 7, Budapest, Hungary

1 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — World Championships: Women’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETALL

8 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Atlanta

