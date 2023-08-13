NHRA Menards Nationals Pairings

Sunday At Heartland Motorsports Park Topeka, Kan. Final Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Justin Ashley; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Antron…

Sunday

At Heartland Motorsports Park

Topeka, Kan.

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Clay Millican; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Leah Pruett; 7. Scott Palmer; 8. Austin Prock; 9. Shawn Langdon; 10. Buddy Hull; 11. Lex Joon; 12. Tony Schumacher; 13. Doug Kalitta; 14. Mike Salinas; 15. Josh Hart; 16. Terry Totten.

Funny Car

1. Bob Tasca III; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Tim Wilkerson; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Paul Lee; 8. Ron Capps; 9. Chad Green; 10. Jack Wyatt; 11. Terry Haddock; 12. Alex Laughlin; 13. John Force; 14. Blake Alexander; 15. Dave Richards; 16. Cruz Pedregon.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Dallas Glenn; 4. Deric Kramer; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 6. Camrie Caruso; 7. Aaron Stanfield; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Kyle Koretsky; 11. Jerry Tucker; 12. Bo Butner; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. David Cuadra; 15. Fernando Cuadra; 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr..

Final Results

Top Fuel

Justin Ashley, 3.702 seconds, 323.58 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.707 seconds, 322.88 mph.

Funny Car

Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.885, 332.26 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.965, 329.18.

Pro Stock

Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.617, 206.13 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.636, 198.41.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Hunter Green, 5.198, 277.43 def. Shane Conway, 5.281, 265.80.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.533, 264.44 def. Ulf Leanders, Camaro, 5.564, 261.93.

Competition Eliminator

Clark Smiley, Pontiac GXP, 7.270, 187.89 def. Doug Engels, Dragster, 7.428, 178.64.

Super Stock

Jimmy Hidalgo Jr., Pontiac Firebird, 9.803, 125.73 def. Ryan Montford, Chevy Camaro, 9.091, 142.94.

Stock Eliminator

Mike Cotten, Plymouth Duster, 11.056, 119.25 def. Parker Devore, Plymouth Volare, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp

Mark Grame, Dragster, 8.893, 178.02 def. Matt Driskell, Dragster, 8.887, 175.87.

Super Gas

Rodger Sauder, Plymouth Barracuda, 9.898, 149.48 def. Austin Williams, Chevy Camaro, 9.884, 156.19.

Top Sportsman

Darian Boesch, ChevyCamaro, 6.275, 216.31 def. Jimmy Lewis, Pontiac GXP, 6.464, 208.68.

Top Dragster

Blake Peavler, Dragster, 6.618, 157.25 def. Holden Laris, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Round-by-Round Results

Top Fuel

First Round

Brittany Force, 3.787, 321.50 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.853, 314.53; Justin Ashley, 3.753, 329.26 def. Josh Hart, 5.259, 134.35; Clay Millican, 3.762, 320.74 def. Buddy Hull, 3.941, 288.39; Leah Pruett, 3.821, 324.05 def. Lex Joon, 3.986, 304.87; Austin Prock, 4.260, 291.82 def. Doug Kalitta, 4.465, 242.15; Steve Torrence, 3.786, 328.22 def. Terry Totten, Broke; Scott Palmer, 3.922, 313.73 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.123, 246.08; Antron Brown, 3.810, 326.79 def. Mike Salinas, 4.874, 147.99;

Quarterfinals

Brown, 3.811, 326.56 def. Prock, 4.008, 244.12; Force, 3.781, 321.04 def. Torrence, 3.766, 327.82; Millican, 3.810, 321.58 def. Palmer, 3.943, 288.95; Ashley, 3.755, 327.35 def. Pruett, 3.794, 325.92;

Semifinals

Force, 3.717, 329.91 def. Millican, 3.762, 326.00; Ashley, 3.726, 326.87 def. Brown, 3.711, 325.92;

Final

Ashley, 3.702, 323.58 def. Force, 3.707, 322.88.

Funny Car

First Round

Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.987, 318.77 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.593, 203.65; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.053, 277.03 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.463, 139.80; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.967, 322.19 def. Jack Wyatt, Dodge Charger, 4.555, 199.58; Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.337, 272.17 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 5.828, 119.72; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.039, 283.85 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.705, 260.01; Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 4.029, 306.19 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.867, 159.66; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.963, 321.65 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.119, 310.41; Paul Lee, Charger, 4.054, 313.15 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 6.414, 114.56;

Quarterfinals

Hagan, 3.987, 317.64 def. Wilkerson, 3.988, 322.88; Tasca III, 4.025, 303.03 def. DeJoria, 4.046, 317.57; Hight, 3.956, 318.09 def. Lee, 4.244, 236.26; Todd, 3.960, 324.36 def. Capps, 4.977, 158.95;

Semifinals

Hagan, 3.933, 329.34 def. Todd, 3.945, 323.12; Tasca III, 3.933, 305.63 def. Hight, 3.969, 320.58;

Final

Tasca III, 3.885, 332.26 def. Hagan, 3.965, 329.18.

Pro Stock

First Round

Camrie Caruso, Chevy Camaro, 6.700, 205.91 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.709, 205.69; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.661, 206.57 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.665, 204.94 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.691, 206.29; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.652, 206.39 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.687, 204.08; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.649, 205.57 def. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.723, 205.26; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.672, 206.07 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.738, 205.32; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.649, 205.38 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.737, 204.45; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.660, 205.91 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.709, 205.63;

Quarterfinals

Kramer, 6.654, 205.07 def. Hartford, Foul – Red Light; Enders, 6.655, 206.83 def. Stanfield, 6.664, 206.16; Glenn, 6.650, 205.22 def. Caruso, 6.650, 205.72; Anderson, 6.640, 206.01 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.647, 206.48;

Semifinals

Enders, 6.637, 206.54 def. Glenn, 6.629, 204.94; Anderson, 6.613, 204.57 def. Kramer, 6.630, 205.76;

Final

Enders, 6.617, 206.13 def. Anderson, 6.636, 198.41.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 1,052; 2. Steve Torrence, 969; 3. Brittany Force, 829; 4. Antron Brown, 793; 5. Leah Pruett, 777; 6. Austin Prock, 766; 7. Doug Kalitta, 710; 8. Mike Salinas, 688; 9. Josh Hart, 683; 10. Clay Millican, 680.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 1,013; 2. Ron Capps, 952; 3. Robert Hight, 839; 4. Chad Green, 828; 5. Bob Tasca III, 815; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 807; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 763; 8. J.R. Todd, 751; 9. John Force, 673; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 572.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 914; 2. Matt Hartford, 686; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., 680; 4. Deric Kramer, 658; 5. Erica Enders, 634; 6. Greg Anderson, 603; 7. Aaron Stanfield, 586; 8. Camrie Caruso, 545; 9. Cristian Cuadra, 469; 10. Kyle Koretsky, 458.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.