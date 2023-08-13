NHRA Menards Nationals Pairings

Sunday
At Heartland Motorsports Park
Topeka, Kan.
Final Finish Order
Top Fuel
1. Justin Ashley; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Clay Millican; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Leah Pruett; 7. Scott Palmer; 8. Austin Prock; 9. Shawn Langdon; 10. Buddy Hull; 11. Lex Joon; 12. Tony Schumacher; 13. Doug Kalitta; 14. Mike Salinas; 15. Josh Hart; 16. Terry Totten.
Funny Car
1. Bob Tasca III; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Tim Wilkerson; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Paul Lee; 8. Ron Capps; 9. Chad Green; 10. Jack Wyatt; 11. Terry Haddock; 12. Alex Laughlin; 13. John Force; 14. Blake Alexander; 15. Dave Richards; 16. Cruz Pedregon.
Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Dallas Glenn; 4. Deric Kramer; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 6. Camrie Caruso; 7. Aaron Stanfield; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Kyle Koretsky; 11. Jerry Tucker; 12. Bo Butner; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. David Cuadra; 15. Fernando Cuadra; 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr..
Final Results
Top Fuel
Justin Ashley, 3.702 seconds, 323.58 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.707 seconds, 322.88 mph.
Funny Car
Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.885, 332.26 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.965, 329.18.
Pro Stock
Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.617, 206.13 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.636, 198.41.
Top Alcohol Dragster
Hunter Green, 5.198, 277.43 def. Shane Conway, 5.281, 265.80.
Top Alcohol Funny Car
Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.533, 264.44 def. Ulf Leanders, Camaro, 5.564, 261.93.
Competition Eliminator
Clark Smiley, Pontiac GXP, 7.270, 187.89 def. Doug Engels, Dragster, 7.428, 178.64.
Super Stock
Jimmy Hidalgo Jr., Pontiac Firebird, 9.803, 125.73 def. Ryan Montford, Chevy Camaro, 9.091, 142.94.
Stock Eliminator
Mike Cotten, Plymouth Duster, 11.056, 119.25 def. Parker Devore, Plymouth Volare, Foul – Red Light.
Super Comp
Mark Grame, Dragster, 8.893, 178.02 def. Matt Driskell, Dragster, 8.887, 175.87.
Super Gas
Rodger Sauder, Plymouth Barracuda, 9.898, 149.48 def. Austin Williams, Chevy Camaro, 9.884, 156.19.
Top Sportsman
Darian Boesch, ChevyCamaro, 6.275, 216.31 def. Jimmy Lewis, Pontiac GXP, 6.464, 208.68.
Top Dragster
Blake Peavler, Dragster, 6.618, 157.25 def. Holden Laris, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.
Round-by-Round Results
Top Fuel
First Round
Brittany Force, 3.787, 321.50 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.853, 314.53; Justin Ashley, 3.753, 329.26 def. Josh Hart, 5.259, 134.35; Clay Millican, 3.762, 320.74 def. Buddy Hull, 3.941, 288.39; Leah Pruett, 3.821, 324.05 def. Lex Joon, 3.986, 304.87; Austin Prock, 4.260, 291.82 def. Doug Kalitta, 4.465, 242.15; Steve Torrence, 3.786, 328.22 def. Terry Totten, Broke; Scott Palmer, 3.922, 313.73 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.123, 246.08; Antron Brown, 3.810, 326.79 def. Mike Salinas, 4.874, 147.99;
Quarterfinals
Brown, 3.811, 326.56 def. Prock, 4.008, 244.12; Force, 3.781, 321.04 def. Torrence, 3.766, 327.82; Millican, 3.810, 321.58 def. Palmer, 3.943, 288.95; Ashley, 3.755, 327.35 def. Pruett, 3.794, 325.92;
Semifinals
Force, 3.717, 329.91 def. Millican, 3.762, 326.00; Ashley, 3.726, 326.87 def. Brown, 3.711, 325.92;
Final
Ashley, 3.702, 323.58 def. Force, 3.707, 322.88.
Funny Car
First Round
Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.987, 318.77 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.593, 203.65; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.053, 277.03 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.463, 139.80; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.967, 322.19 def. Jack Wyatt, Dodge Charger, 4.555, 199.58; Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.337, 272.17 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 5.828, 119.72; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.039, 283.85 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.705, 260.01; Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 4.029, 306.19 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.867, 159.66; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.963, 321.65 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.119, 310.41; Paul Lee, Charger, 4.054, 313.15 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 6.414, 114.56;
Quarterfinals
Hagan, 3.987, 317.64 def. Wilkerson, 3.988, 322.88; Tasca III, 4.025, 303.03 def. DeJoria, 4.046, 317.57; Hight, 3.956, 318.09 def. Lee, 4.244, 236.26; Todd, 3.960, 324.36 def. Capps, 4.977, 158.95;
Semifinals
Hagan, 3.933, 329.34 def. Todd, 3.945, 323.12; Tasca III, 3.933, 305.63 def. Hight, 3.969, 320.58;
Final
Tasca III, 3.885, 332.26 def. Hagan, 3.965, 329.18.
Pro Stock
First Round
Camrie Caruso, Chevy Camaro, 6.700, 205.91 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.709, 205.69; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.661, 206.57 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.665, 204.94 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.691, 206.29; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.652, 206.39 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.687, 204.08; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.649, 205.57 def. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.723, 205.26; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.672, 206.07 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.738, 205.32; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.649, 205.38 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.737, 204.45; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.660, 205.91 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.709, 205.63;
Quarterfinals
Kramer, 6.654, 205.07 def. Hartford, Foul – Red Light; Enders, 6.655, 206.83 def. Stanfield, 6.664, 206.16; Glenn, 6.650, 205.22 def. Caruso, 6.650, 205.72; Anderson, 6.640, 206.01 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.647, 206.48;
Semifinals
Enders, 6.637, 206.54 def. Glenn, 6.629, 204.94; Anderson, 6.613, 204.57 def. Kramer, 6.630, 205.76;
Final
Enders, 6.617, 206.13 def. Anderson, 6.636, 198.41.
Point Standings
Top Fuel
1. Justin Ashley, 1,052; 2. Steve Torrence, 969; 3. Brittany Force, 829; 4. Antron Brown, 793; 5. Leah Pruett, 777; 6. Austin Prock, 766; 7. Doug Kalitta, 710; 8. Mike Salinas, 688; 9. Josh Hart, 683; 10. Clay Millican, 680.
Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan, 1,013; 2. Ron Capps, 952; 3. Robert Hight, 839; 4. Chad Green, 828; 5. Bob Tasca III, 815; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 807; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 763; 8. J.R. Todd, 751; 9. John Force, 673; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 572.
Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn, 914; 2. Matt Hartford, 686; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., 680; 4. Deric Kramer, 658; 5. Erica Enders, 634; 6. Greg Anderson, 603; 7. Aaron Stanfield, 586; 8. Camrie Caruso, 545; 9. Cristian Cuadra, 469; 10. Kyle Koretsky, 458.
