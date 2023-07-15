Wimbledon Results

Saturday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £16,077,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from…

Saturday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £16,077,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Ons Jabeur (6), Tunisia, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (15), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

