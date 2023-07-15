Wimbledon Results

Saturday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Purse: £16,077,000
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Ons Jabeur (6), Tunisia, 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (15), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.