Live Radio
Home » Sports » Wimbledon Results

Wimbledon Results

The Associated Press

July 15, 2023, 12:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £16,077,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Ons Jabeur (6), Tunisia, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (15), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up