Wimbledon Results

Thursday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £16,077,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-3.

Ons Jabeur (6), Tunisia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (15), Argentina, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (6), Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Championship

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 6-7 (9), 6-3.

