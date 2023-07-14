Live Radio
Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

July 14, 2023, 5:03 PM

Friday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Second Round

Harrison Frazar 65-68—133
Stewart Cink 66-68—134
Ernie Els 68-67—135
K.J. Choi 70-66—136
Rod Pampling 72-66—138
Scott Parel 70-68—138
Steve Stricker 65-73—138
Alex Cejka 67-72—139
Jerry Kelly 71-68—139
Bernhard Langer 71-68—139
Justin Leonard 68-71—139
David Toms 69-70—139
Darren Clarke 72-68—140
Joe Durant 71-69—140
Mark Hensby 74-66—140
Retief Goosen 74-67—141
Jeff Maggert 71-70—141
Y.E. Yang 67-74—141
Dicky Pride 73-69—142
Kevin Sutherland 73-69—142
Billy Andrade 72-71—143
Stuart Appleby 70-73—143
Paul Goydos 72-71—143
Miguel Angel Jimenez 75-68—143
Brett Quigley 67-76—143
Kirk Triplett 73-70—143
Steven Alker 73-71—144
Arjun Atwal 72-72—144
Woody Austin 70-74—144
Marco Dawson 73-71—144
Richard Green 71-73—144
Rocco Mediate 71-73—144
Wes Short 71-73—144
Olin Browne 73-72—145
Ken Duke 69-76—145
Bob Estes 73-72—145
Shaun Micheel 72-73—145
Colin Montgomerie 72-73—145
Jose Maria Olazabal 72-73—145
Tom Pernice 72-73—145
Vijay Singh 72-73—145
Mike Weir 71-74—145
Stephen Ames 72-74—146
Cameron Beckman 72-74—146
Glen Day 70-76—146
John Senden 78-68—146
Lee Janzen 74-73—147
Shane Bertsch 70-77—147
Stephen Dodd 72-75—147
Matt Gogel 75-72—147
Scott McCarron 74-73—147
Michael Allen 74-74—148
Paul Broadhurst 74-74—148
David Duval 70-78—148
Fred Funk 72-76—148
Timothy O’Neal 76-72—148
Corey Pavin 71-77—148
Jeff Sluman 73-75—148
Chris DiMarco 74-75—149
Billy Mayfair 72-77—149
David McKenzie 69-80—149
Paul Stankowski 76-73—149
Ken Tanigawa 78-71—149
Duffy Waldorf 74-75—149
Notah Begay 79-71—150
Rob Labritz 73-77—150
Jason Bohn 72-79—151
Steve Pate 75-76—151
Kenny Perry 76-75—151
Tim Petrovic 76-75—151
John Daly 70-82—152
Carlos Franco 78-74—152
John Huston 75-78—153
Tom Lehman 79-74—153
Steve Flesch 72-83—155
Brian Cooper 75-81—156
Dan Forsman 80-76—156
Scott Dunlap 78-79—157

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
