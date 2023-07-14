Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Friday At Firestone Country Club – South Course Akron, Ohio Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70 Second Round Harrison…

Friday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Second Round

Harrison Frazar 65-68—133 Stewart Cink 66-68—134 Ernie Els 68-67—135 K.J. Choi 70-66—136 Rod Pampling 72-66—138 Scott Parel 70-68—138 Steve Stricker 65-73—138 Alex Cejka 67-72—139 Jerry Kelly 71-68—139 Bernhard Langer 71-68—139 Justin Leonard 68-71—139 David Toms 69-70—139 Darren Clarke 72-68—140 Joe Durant 71-69—140 Mark Hensby 74-66—140 Retief Goosen 74-67—141 Jeff Maggert 71-70—141 Y.E. Yang 67-74—141 Dicky Pride 73-69—142 Kevin Sutherland 73-69—142 Billy Andrade 72-71—143 Stuart Appleby 70-73—143 Paul Goydos 72-71—143 Miguel Angel Jimenez 75-68—143 Brett Quigley 67-76—143 Kirk Triplett 73-70—143 Steven Alker 73-71—144 Arjun Atwal 72-72—144 Woody Austin 70-74—144 Marco Dawson 73-71—144 Richard Green 71-73—144 Rocco Mediate 71-73—144 Wes Short 71-73—144 Olin Browne 73-72—145 Ken Duke 69-76—145 Bob Estes 73-72—145 Shaun Micheel 72-73—145 Colin Montgomerie 72-73—145 Jose Maria Olazabal 72-73—145 Tom Pernice 72-73—145 Vijay Singh 72-73—145 Mike Weir 71-74—145 Stephen Ames 72-74—146 Cameron Beckman 72-74—146 Glen Day 70-76—146 John Senden 78-68—146 Lee Janzen 74-73—147 Shane Bertsch 70-77—147 Stephen Dodd 72-75—147 Matt Gogel 75-72—147 Scott McCarron 74-73—147 Michael Allen 74-74—148 Paul Broadhurst 74-74—148 David Duval 70-78—148 Fred Funk 72-76—148 Timothy O’Neal 76-72—148 Corey Pavin 71-77—148 Jeff Sluman 73-75—148 Chris DiMarco 74-75—149 Billy Mayfair 72-77—149 David McKenzie 69-80—149 Paul Stankowski 76-73—149 Ken Tanigawa 78-71—149 Duffy Waldorf 74-75—149 Notah Begay 79-71—150 Rob Labritz 73-77—150 Jason Bohn 72-79—151 Steve Pate 75-76—151 Kenny Perry 76-75—151 Tim Petrovic 76-75—151 John Daly 70-82—152 Carlos Franco 78-74—152 John Huston 75-78—153 Tom Lehman 79-74—153 Steve Flesch 72-83—155 Brian Cooper 75-81—156 Dan Forsman 80-76—156 Scott Dunlap 78-79—157

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.