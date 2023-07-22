Live Radio
England 1, Haiti 0

The Associated Press

July 22, 2023, 7:34 AM

Haiti 0 0 0
England 1 0 1

First Half_1, England, Stanway, (penalty kick), 29th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Haiti, Kerly Theus, Nahomie Ambroise, Lara Sophia Larco; England, Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck.

Yellow Cards_Pierre Louis, Haiti, 19th; Stanway, England, 45th+9; Hemp, England, 51st.

Referee_Emikar Calderas. Assistant Referees_Migdalia Rodriguez, Mary Cristina Blanco Bolivar, Juan Ernesto Soto. 4th Official_Marianela Araya Cruz.

