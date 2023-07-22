England 1, Haiti 0

Haiti 0 0 — 0 England 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, England, Stanway, (penalty kick), 29th minute. Second Half_None.…

Haiti 0 0 — 0 England 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, England, Stanway, (penalty kick), 29th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Haiti, Kerly Theus, Nahomie Ambroise, Lara Sophia Larco; England, Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck.

Yellow Cards_Pierre Louis, Haiti, 19th; Stanway, England, 45th+9; Hemp, England, 51st.

Referee_Emikar Calderas. Assistant Referees_Migdalia Rodriguez, Mary Cristina Blanco Bolivar, Juan Ernesto Soto. 4th Official_Marianela Araya Cruz.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.