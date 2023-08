China 1, Haiti 0

Haiti 0 0 — 0 China 0 1 — 1 First Half_None. Second Half_1, China, Shuang, (penalty kick), 74th minute.…

Haiti 0 0 — 0 China 0 1 — 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, China, Shuang, (penalty kick), 74th minute.

Goalies_Haiti, Kerly Theus, Nahomie Ambroise, Lara Sophia Larco; China, Yu Zhu, Xu Huan, Hongyan Pan.

Yellow Cards_Dumornay, Haiti, 63rd.

Red Cards_Rui, China, 29th.

Referee_Marta Huerta de Aza. Assistant Referees_Guadalupe Porras Ayuso, Sanja Rodak Karsic, Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez. 4th Official_Marianela Araya Cruz.

A_12,675.

