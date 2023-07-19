AUTO RACING: Truex back on top in NASCAR’s Cup Series; Verstappen seeks 7th straight F1 win

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES HighPoint.com 400 Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:35 p.m., and qualifying, 3:20…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

HighPoint.com 400

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:35 p.m., and qualifying, 3:20 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting third when apparent winner Denny Hamlin and apparent runner-up Kyle Busch were disqualified for failing inspections.

Last race: Martin Truex Jr. won on Monday in New Hampshire, his third victory of the season.

Fast facts: Truex has won twice on Monday this season and four times in his career. The victory was his first in 30 races in New Hampshire. … Truex also regained the points lead by 17 over William Byron. … Joey Logano finished second, followed by Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski. … Kyle Busch finished last in a backup car after finishing just 71 of the 301 laps, ending a streak of seven consecutive top 10 finishes.

Next race: July 30, Richmond, Virginia.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Explore the Pocono Mountains 225

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:35 p.m., and qualifying, 4:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 90 laps, 225 miles.

Last year: Noah Gragson won after starting ninth.

Last race: John Hunter Nemechek won in overtime in New Hampshire, his second consecutive victory and fourth of this season.

Fast facts: Nemechek’s points lead grew to 33 over Austin Hill. The race ended under the white flag after the 10th caution. … Chandler Smith finished second, followed by Hill, Daniel Hemric and Sammy Smith. … Nemechek led 137 of 206 laps and gave Joe Gibbs Racing its 196th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.

Next race: July 28, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

CRC Brakleen 150

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:35 p.m., and qualifying, 2:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, Noon (FS1).

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 60 laps, 150 miles.

Last year: Chandler Smith won after starting second.

Last race: Points leader Corey Heim passed Ty Majeski with 26 laps to go and never relinquished the top spot at Mid-Ohio, winning for the second time this season and for the first time on a road course.

Fast facts: Heim, with one fewer start than the rest of the contenders, leads defending series champion Zane Smith by 26 points and Majeski by 51 through 14 of 23 races. … Heim is one of five drivers with two victories and has a series-best 11 top 10 finishes in 13 starts.

Next race: July 29, Richmond, Virginia.

FORMULA ONE

Hungarian Grand Prix

Site: Budapest, Hungary.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:30 a.m., and qualifying. 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Hungaroring.

Race distance: 70 laps, 190.531 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen won after starting 10th.

Last race: Verstappen recovered from a slow start on the pole to win the British Grand Prix, his sixth consecutive victory.

Fast facts: Verstappen, the two-time defending champion, has won 33 of 55 races over the past three seasons. … He and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez (two wins) have combined to win all 10 races this season. … Verstappen has led 467 of the 610 laps run this year and Perez has led 113. No one else has led more than 12.

Next race: July 30, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

INDYCAR

Hy-Vee Homefront 250 & Hy-Vee One Step 250

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., and race 1, 3 p.m. (ABC), Sunday, race 2, 2 p.m. (ABC).

Track: Iowa Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 223.5 miles.

Last year: Josef Newgarden won after starting second and Pato O’Ward won after starting seventh.

Last race: Christian Lundgaard won from the pole in Toronto.

Fast facts: Alex Palou’s three-race winning streak ended in Toronto, but he rallied after starting 15th to finish second. His lead is 117 points over Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon. … Lundgaard led the race for 53 of the 85 laps. … Colton Herta finished third, his first podium of the season.

Next race: Aug. 6, Nashville, Tennessee.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Clay Millican won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car in Colorado.

Next event: July 23, Kent, Washington.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: July 21 & 22, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

