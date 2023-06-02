Sports on TV for June 3 – 4

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, June 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Essendon
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
9:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
10 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
1 p.m.
CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 10, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Toyota 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
9 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (Taped)
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 11, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
3 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
6 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Women’s College World Series: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma, Game 7, Oklahoma City, Okla.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD vs. Florida St., Game 8, Oklahoma City, Okla.
FISHING
7 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Folds of Honor Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Orange, Texas
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Third Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses – Porsche Nord Course, Winsen, Germany
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.
FS2 — The EPSOM Derby: From Epsom Downs, Surrey, England
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, Albany, N.Y.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi (Flyweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Boston (Game 1) OR Detroit at Chicago White Sox (2 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Mets OR LA Angels at Houston (5 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Minnesota OR NY Yankees at LA Dodgers
10 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago Cubs at San Diego
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 1
TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 1
TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 1
RUGBY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: San Diego at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The German Cup: RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Final, Berlin
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Portland at Seattle
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg, Final, Eindhoven, Netherlands
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at OL Reign
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
12 p.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Golden Gala, Florence, Italy (Taped)
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
USA — Houston vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio
3 p.m.
NBC — Philadelphia at Birmingham
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Seattle at Los Angeles
Sunday, June 4
AUTO RACING
3:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 11, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The AWS Spain Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (Taped)
2 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 19, Rancho Cordova, Calif. (Taped)
CHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Memorial Cup: TBD, Final, Kamloops, British Columbia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
3 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
6 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Oklahoma City, Okla.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City, Okla.
CYCLING
1 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1, 98 miles, Chambon-sur-Lac, France (Taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Folds of Honor Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Orange, Texas
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Final Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses – Porsche Nord Course, Winsen, Germany
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Chaos vs. Waterdogs, Albany, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
11:35 a.m.
PEACOCK — St. Louis at Pittsburgh
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Washington
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Arizona OR Baltimore at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Miami at Denver, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CNBC — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.
4:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. Uruguay, Quarterfinal, Santiago del Estero, Argentina
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: León at LAFC, Final, Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — NJ/NY Gotham FC at San Diego FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
12 p.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — Memphis vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio
4 p.m.
FOX — Michigan vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Connecticut
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago at New York
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas at Indiana
