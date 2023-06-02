Sports on TV for June 3 – 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, June 3 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Essendon

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

9:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

10 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

1 p.m.

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 10, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Toyota 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

9 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 11, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Women’s College World Series: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma, Game 7, Oklahoma City, Okla.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD vs. Florida St., Game 8, Oklahoma City, Okla.

FISHING

7 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Folds of Honor Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Orange, Texas

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Third Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses – Porsche Nord Course, Winsen, Germany

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS2 — The EPSOM Derby: From Epsom Downs, Surrey, England

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, Albany, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi (Flyweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Boston (Game 1) OR Detroit at Chicago White Sox (2 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Mets OR LA Angels at Houston (5 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Minnesota OR NY Yankees at LA Dodgers

10 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago Cubs at San Diego

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 1

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 1

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 1

RUGBY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: San Diego at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The German Cup: RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Final, Berlin

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at Seattle

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg, Final, Eindhoven, Netherlands

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at OL Reign

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

12 p.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Golden Gala, Florence, Italy (Taped)

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

USA — Houston vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio

3 p.m.

NBC — Philadelphia at Birmingham

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Seattle at Los Angeles

_____

Sunday, June 4

AUTO RACING

3:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 11, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The AWS Spain Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 19, Rancho Cordova, Calif. (Taped)

CHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup: TBD, Final, Kamloops, British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Oklahoma City, Okla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City, Okla.

CYCLING

1 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1, 98 miles, Chambon-sur-Lac, France (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Folds of Honor Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Orange, Texas

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Final Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses – Porsche Nord Course, Winsen, Germany

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Chaos vs. Waterdogs, Albany, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

11:35 a.m.

PEACOCK — St. Louis at Pittsburgh

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Washington

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Arizona OR Baltimore at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Miami at Denver, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CNBC — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. Uruguay, Quarterfinal, Santiago del Estero, Argentina

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: León at LAFC, Final, Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — NJ/NY Gotham FC at San Diego FC

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

12 p.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

USFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Memphis vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

4 p.m.

FOX — Michigan vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Connecticut

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago at New York

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas at Indiana

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.