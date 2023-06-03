Pirates face the Cardinals leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (25-33, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27, second in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (25-33, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (2-6, 4.48 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Pirates: Luis Ortiz (1-2, 4.35 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -141, Pirates +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pittsburgh has a 29-27 record overall and a 13-13 record in home games. The Pirates have a 19-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has a 25-33 record overall and a 13-17 record in road games. The Cardinals have hit 78 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has a .278 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has seven doubles and eight home runs. Ji-Hwan Bae is 11-for-35 over the last 10 games.

Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals with 13 home runs while slugging .551. Paul Goldschmidt is 11-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (lumbar spine), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

