Live Radio
Home » Sports » Joe Redfield hits 3-run…

Joe Redfield hits 3-run HR, Sam Houston jumps to 7-2 lead over Tulane before weather suspends play

The Associated Press

June 4, 2023, 2:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Joe Redfield hit a three-run home run, Walker Janek and Carlos Contreras each hit a solo shot Saturday night and Sam Houston jumped to a 7-2 lead over Tulane before the game was delayed due to inclement weather.

The game is set to resume Sunday with two out and nobody on base in the top of the seveth inning.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up