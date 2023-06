French Open Results

Saturday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €23,115,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at…

Saturday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €23,115,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Casper Ruud (4), Norway, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

Yoshihito Nishioka (27), Japan, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Holger Rune (6), Denmark, def. Genaro Alberto Olivieri, Argentina, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-3.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Borna Coric (15), Croatia, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Francisco Cerundolo (23), Argentina, def. Taylor Fritz (9), United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

Grigor Dimitrov (28), Bulgaria, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Alexander Zverev (22), Germany, def. Frances Tiafoe (12), United States, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Coco Gauff (6), United States, def. Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-0, 6-0.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, walkover.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Kayla Day, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (14), Brazil, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (23), Russia, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 6-1, 6-1.

Ons Jabeur (7), Tunisia, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 7-5, 6-4.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (13), Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (14), Argentina, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (9), Mexico, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Ingrid Martins, Brazil, and Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk (13), Ukraine, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Shelby Rogers, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (14), Taiwan, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (6), Australia, def. Alycia Parks and Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Alize Cornet and Diane Parry, France, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, 7-5, 6-1.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-3, 6-1.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Storm Hunter and John Peers, Australia, def. Jonathan Eysseric and Leolia Jeanjean, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Tim Puetz, Germany, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Elixane Lechemia and Albano Olivetti, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Zhang Shuai (8), China, 6-2, 6-2.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, def. Neal Skupski, Britain, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Lyudmyla Kichenok (5), Ukraine, 7-5, 6-3.

