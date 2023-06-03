Denton hits 2 HRs, Ensley delivers winning double as Tennessee beats Clemson 6-5 in 14 innings

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Senior Zane Denton hit two home runs — his second career multi-homer game — Maui Ahuna…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Senior Zane Denton hit two home runs — his second career multi-homer game — Maui Ahuna scored the go-ahead run on Hunter Ensley’s RBI double and Tennessee beat top-seeded Clemson 5-4 Saturday night to advance to the regional championship.

No. 2-seed Tennessee awaits the winner between UNC-Charlotte and Clemson, both of which would have to beat the Volunteers twice to advance to the super regionals.

Seth Halvorsen (3-3) pitched 3 1/3 no-hit innings of scoreless relief to get the win.

Tennessee tied the program record for most innings played in a single game. The Vols have played a 14-inning game four other times, the most recent at Texas A&M in 2017.

Charlie Taylor flied out to lead off the 14th inning and Ahuna drew a walk before Ensley hit a line-drive double to right that gave Tennessee a 6-5 lead.

Denton hit a solo shot in the seventh. After Christian Moore and Blake Burke hit back-to-back two-out singles in the top of the ninth, Denton hit a three-run homer to give Tennessee (40-19) a 5-4 lead. The Tigers answered in the bottom when Blake Wright hit a lead-off double then scored when Cam Cannarella hit a two-out double to force extra innings.

