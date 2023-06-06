Atlanta United takes draw streak into matchup against Los Angeles FC

Atlanta United FC (6-4-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (7-1-4, fourth in the Western Conference) Los…

Atlanta United FC (6-4-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (7-1-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC -157, Atlanta United FC +378, Draw +321; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United takes on Los Angeles FC after playing to a draw in three consecutive games.

LAFC is 5-0-1 at home. LAFC is 5-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

United is 1-3-4 in road games. United has a 3-1 record in matches decided by one goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has 10 goals and one assist for LAFC. Carlos Vela has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Giorgos Giakoumakis has scored nine goals for United. Thiago Almada has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 5-1-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

United: 2-3-5, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Antonio Leone (injured), Jesus Murillo (injured), Kellyn Acosta (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured), Giorgio Chiellini (injured), Aaron Long (injured).

United: Caleb Wiley (injured), Erik Lopez (injured), Amar Sejdic (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.