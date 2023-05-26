Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 26, 2023, 11:55 PM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 3 (210) at MIAMI

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago White Sox OFF at DETROIT OFF
Toronto -144 at MINNESOTA +122
at BALTIMORE -126 Texas +108
Houston -275 at OAKLAND +225

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -130 Philadelphia +110
at MILWAUKEE -148 San Francisco +126
at CHICAGO CUBS -178 Cincinnati +150
N.Y Mets -200 at COLORADO +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -142 San Diego +120
at SEATTLE -215 Pittsburgh +180
Washington OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF
at TAMPA BAY -120 LA Dodgers +102
Boston -130 at ARIZONA +110
St. Louis -118 at CLEVELAND +100
at LA ANGELS -210 Miami +176

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VEGAS -150 Dallas +125

