NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 3 (210) at MIAMI

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox OFF at DETROIT OFF Toronto -144 at MINNESOTA +122 at BALTIMORE -126 Texas +108 Houston -275 at OAKLAND +225

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -130 Philadelphia +110 at MILWAUKEE -148 San Francisco +126 at CHICAGO CUBS -178 Cincinnati +150 N.Y Mets -200 at COLORADO +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -142 San Diego +120 at SEATTLE -215 Pittsburgh +180 Washington OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF at TAMPA BAY -120 LA Dodgers +102 Boston -130 at ARIZONA +110 St. Louis -118 at CLEVELAND +100 at LA ANGELS -210 Miami +176

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at VEGAS -150 Dallas +125

