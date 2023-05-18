NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 9 (215½) Miami MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 9 (215½) Miami

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -152 Baltimore +128 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -126 Kansas City +108 at HOUSTON -250 Oakland +205 Minnesota -126 at LA ANGELS +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -174 at PITTSBURGH +146 at PHILADELPHIA -126 Chicago Cubs +108 LA Dodgers -138 at ST. LOUIS +118 Miami -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY OFF Milwaukee OFF N.Y Yankees -162 at CINCINNATI +136 Detroit -118 at WASHINGTON +100 at N.Y METS -146 Cleveland +124 at ATLANTA -144 Seattle +122 at TEXAS -225 Colorado +188 at SAN DIEGO -152 Boston +128

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at VEGAS -126 Dallas +105

