Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 18, 2023, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 9 (215½) Miami

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -152 Baltimore +128
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -126 Kansas City +108
at HOUSTON -250 Oakland +205
Minnesota -126 at LA ANGELS +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -174 at PITTSBURGH +146
at PHILADELPHIA -126 Chicago Cubs +108
LA Dodgers -138 at ST. LOUIS +118
Miami -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY OFF Milwaukee OFF
N.Y Yankees -162 at CINCINNATI +136
Detroit -118 at WASHINGTON +100
at N.Y METS -146 Cleveland +124
at ATLANTA -144 Seattle +122
at TEXAS -225 Colorado +188
at SAN DIEGO -152 Boston +128

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VEGAS -126 Dallas +105

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

