NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 9 (215½) Miami MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|9
|(215½)
|Miami
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-152
|Baltimore
|+128
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-126
|Kansas City
|+108
|at HOUSTON
|-250
|Oakland
|+205
|Minnesota
|-126
|at LA ANGELS
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-174
|at PITTSBURGH
|+146
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-126
|Chicago Cubs
|+108
|LA Dodgers
|-138
|at ST. LOUIS
|+118
|Miami
|-118
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|-162
|at CINCINNATI
|+136
|Detroit
|-118
|at WASHINGTON
|+100
|at N.Y METS
|-146
|Cleveland
|+124
|at ATLANTA
|-144
|Seattle
|+122
|at TEXAS
|-225
|Colorado
|+188
|at SAN DIEGO
|-152
|Boston
|+128
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at VEGAS
|-126
|Dallas
|+105
